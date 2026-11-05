ISL 2026-27: Dejan Drazic stars with brace as Mohun Bagan beat Odisha FC 3-2 in thriller

ISL 2026-27: Dejan Drazic scored a brace as Mohun Bagan beat Odisha FC 3-2 in a thriller at Salt Lake Stadium. Lee Erwin scored the late winner.

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Odisha FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League match (Photo: PTI)

Serbian forward Dejan Drazic scored two brilliant goals as Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Odisha FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League match at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday. It was a match full of drama, goals and late twists. Both teams fought till the last minute, but in the end, the Mariners had the final say.

With this win, Mohun Bagan will go into the international break as league leaders. Panagiotis Dilmperis’ side now has 12 points from five games.

Mohun Bagan Start Strong But First Half Ends Goalless

Mohun Bagan started the match on the front foot. They created their first big chance inside the opening minute itself.

Lee Erwin got a good ball inside the box, but his shot was pushed away by Odisha goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

After that, Mohun Bagan kept attacking with fast pace. Odisha tried to hit back on the counter-attack.

Tiwari remained steady in goal. He stopped every attack from Mohun Bagan. Both teams went into the half-time break with the score at 0-0.

Drazic Breaks The Deadlock After Half-Time

The second half started with a bang. Mohun Bagan finally got the breakthrough in the 47th minute.

Anirudh Thapa played a perfect through ball. Drazic danced through the Odisha defenders with great skill. He then finished calmly with his left foot into the bottom corner. Tiwari had no chance.

The Salt Lake Stadium erupted in joy. Mohun Bagan were leading 1-0. But Odisha did not give up. They equalised within four minutes.

In the 51st minute, Nihal Sudhish delivered a lovely cross in front of Vishal Kaith. Mahmoud Eid tapped it in to make it 1-1.

Drazic Completes His Brace, Odisha Fight Back Again

Mohun Bagan took the lead once again in the 74th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte showed slick footwork to beat his man. He then whipped in a low cross. Drazic was at the right place at the right time. He completed his brace with a simple tap-in to make it 2-1.

It looked like Mohun Bagan would win the match. But Odisha had other plans. Five minutes later, Odisha drew level once again. Mehtab cleared the ball, but it took a deflection off Tekcham Abhishek Singh and fell to Everton.

Everton turned quickly and finished with a beautiful right-footed curler to make it 2-2 in the 79th minute. The match was now on a knife’s edge. Both fans were on their feet.

Erwin Scores Late Winner For Mariners

The Mariners had the final say in the 88th minute. Lee Erwin struck sharply with his right foot into the bottom-left corner. The ball went past Tiwari and into the net. The score became 3-2.

It was a dramatic victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The players celebrated wildly with the home fans.

Odisha FC fought bravely and levelled the score twice, but they could not stop Mohun Bagan in the end.

NorthEast United beat Churchill Brothers 2-0

In the first match of the day, NorthEast United FC continued their great run of form in the ISL. They beat Churchill Brothers 2-0 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Thursday.

Ethyan Gonzalez opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a lovely finish. Antonio Moyano then scored in stoppage time to seal all three points for the Highlanders.

With this win, NorthEast United extended their unbeaten streak to five matches. They also provisionally went to the top of the league table, before Mohun Bagan’s win later in the day pushed them to second place.