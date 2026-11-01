ISL 2026-27: FC Goa beat Inter Kashi 2-1 to secure first victory of the season

FC Goa registered their first win of the ISL 2026-27 season with a 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi FC in Pune. Francisco Feuillassier and Christian Borrego scored for the Gaurs.

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ISL 2026-27: FC Goa beat Inter Kashi 2-1 (Photo: ISL)

FC Goa claimed their first win of the MG Indian Super League 2026-27 season with a 2-1 victory Inter Kashi FC. The Gaurs produced a strong second-half performance to secure all three points at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Goals from Francisco Feuillassier (35th minute) and Christian Borrego (66th minute) on either side of Sumeet Passi’s equaliser (51st minute) helped FC Goa turn the match in their favour. This was Inter Kashi FC’s third defeat of the season.

It was an important win for FC Goa who were looking for their first three points after a slow start to the season.

Inter Kashi FC started the game on a bright note and tried to create chances early. Jeetu tried to connect with a cross into the box, but his header went wide of the goal. Ayush Chikkara also tried his luck from distance with a shot from nearly 25 yards, but the ball sailed over the crossbar.

After that, FC Goa slowly grew into the game and started controlling the possession. They took the lead in the 32nd minute through Francisco Feuillassier, fondly called Franchu. Young winger Isak Ralte played a key role in the goal. He drove forward with pace, turned away from his marker and set up Franchu, who calmly side-footed the ball into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Isak came close to doubling FC Goa’s lead just five minutes later, but his floated effort towards the far corner narrowly missed the target. FC Goa went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Inter Kashi FC came back strongly in the second half and scored the equaliser just five minutes after the restart. Rosenberg Gabriel produced an excellent cross from the right side to find Sumeet Passi, who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Bob Jackson to make it 1-1 in the 51st minute.

Chiki puts the Gaurs ahead in Pune. Watch #KSHIFCG live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV: https://t.co/AmQwOeMvGl #KSHIFCG #WeAreOpen #MGISL https://t.co/kZNZhCGBzL — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2026

Inter Kashi coach Gouramangi Singh’s side tried to build on the momentum. Soon after the equaliser, Sandesh Jhingan got on the end of a set-piece, but his header went wide.

But FC Goa responded quickly. Moments later, Feuillassier broke the Inter Kashi defensive lines and played a fine through ball for substitute Muhammed Nemil. Nemil squared the ball away from onrushing goalkeeper Albino Gomes and passed it to Christian Borrego, fondly called Chiki. The Spanish striker made no mistake and scored past Pratik Chaudhary’s attempted block to score his second goal of the season and put the Gaurs back in front 2-1 in the 66th minute.

Inter Kashi tried to fight their way back into the game in the final minutes, but FC Goa defended well and maintained their lead.

There was late drama as FC Goa boss Gouramangi Singh was sent off in the closing stages after kicking the ball away in an attempt to delay the restart.

Inter Kashi did everything in their power to get the equalizer but FC Goa held on to register their first win of the ISL 2026-27 season.