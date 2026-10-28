ISL 2026-27: Álex Vallejo’s last-minute goal helps FC Goa hold Sporting Club Delhi to 1-1 draw at Fatorda

FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi: Álex Vallejo's 90+5' equaliser cancels Juan Pena's goal as FC Goa draw 1-1 with Sporting Club Delhi at Fatorda in ISL 2026-27.

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ISL 2026-27: Álex Vallejo's last-minute goal helps FC Goa hold Sporting Club Delhi to 1-1 draw at Fatorda (Photo: ISL)

Sporting Club Delhi had to settle for a draw as FC Goa scored a late equaliser to make it 1-1 at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. Juan Pena’s second-half goal looked like it would give Delhi their first win of the MG Indian Super League season, but Álex Vallejo’s goal in the 95th minute broke their hearts.

Both teams started the match on an attacking note and tried to score an early goal.

Goa created the first big chance in the 8th minute when Samsanga missed the target from close range at the far post. The striker thought he had scored in the 19th minute when Francisco Feuillassier put him through on goal, but the referee ruled it out for offside.

The home side kept pushing for a goal. In the 37th minute, Muhammed Nemil got a great chance after a superb first touch gave him space inside the box, but his shot went just over the crossbar.

The first half ended goalless despite Goa looking more dangerous.

Goa came out strong again after the break. Nemil found Feuillassier with a perfect pass inside the six-yard box, but Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes made a brilliant save to keep the score level.

Just minutes later, Delhi made Goa pay for that missed chance. In the 52nd minute, Delhi hit Goa on a quick counter-attack. Rodrigunho ran with the ball and set up Juan Pena, who smashed it in with his right foot to give Delhi a 1-0 lead.

It was Delhi’s first lead in the ISL season and they looked confident to take all three points away from home.

Vallejo’s late strike denies Delhi victory

After going down, Goa put more players in attack and started pressing hard for an equaliser. Delhi defended deep and tried to hold on to their lead.

Goa almost scored in the first minute of added time when a mistake in the Delhi defence gave Vallejo a chance. His cross into the box could not find Chiki, who failed to hit the target.

But Goa did not give up. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Francisco Feuillassier took a dangerous free-kick and sent a perfect ball into the Delhi box. Álex Vallejo timed his run well, got in front of the goalkeeper and tapped the ball home to make it 1-1.

The late goal meant both teams had to share one point each after a very tough and exciting match in Fatorda.

For Sporting Club Delhi, it was a frustrating night as they were just seconds away from their first win of the campaign. For FC Goa, it was a point saved thanks to their attitude.