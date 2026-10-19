ISL 2026-27: Gurkirat Singh’s late goal helps Punjab FC hold Mumbai City FC to 1-1 draw

Substitute Gurkirat Singh scores 90th minute equaliser as Punjab FC hold Mumbai City FC to 1-1 draw at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Leandro Otormin scores for Mumbai.

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Gurkirat Singh scores late equaliser as Punjab FC hold Mumbai City FC to 1-1 draw in ISL 2026-27. [Photo: ISL]

Punjab FC fought back in the closing minutes to secure a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC in their second Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. Substitute Gurkirat Singh scored a 90th-minute equaliser to help the Shers extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Mumbai City looked set to take all three points after Leandro Otormín converted a penalty in the 65th minute. However, Punjab kept attacking and found their reward when Sanathoi Meetei sent in a cross from the left for Gurkirat to head home.

The draw took Punjab FC to third place in the standings with four points from two matches.

Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC create chances

Punjab head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis made one change to his starting XI, bringing in Vishal Yadav for the injured Alfred Planas Moya. Yadav also became the third-youngest player to start for Punjab FC in the ISL.

The hosts started brightly, with Rishikanta Meitei testing Mumbai City goalkeeper Rehenesh T.P. with a long-range effort in the fourth minute. Rehenesh reacted well to push the shot away for a corner.

Mumbai City responded through their wide players. Otormín headed narrowly wide from a corner in the 10th minute, while Brandon Fernandes forced Punjab goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh into a diving save with a shot from outside the box.

Arshdeep was called into action again four minutes later, stopping Brandon from making the most of a loose touch inside the penalty area.

Punjab also threatened going forward. Muhammad Suhail and Raphaël Messi Bouli combined down the left in the 33rd minute, but Vishal Yadav could not reach the cutback. At the other end, Punjab defenders Bijoy Varghese and Nikhil Prabhu blocked efforts from Otormín and Brandon.

Punjab were forced to make an early substitution when Rishikanta Meitei picked up an injury and made way for Bishu Sharma in the 36th minute.

The hosts came close to scoring just before half-time when Khaiminthang Lhungdim’s curling effort struck the crossbar. Both teams went into the break with the score still goalless.

Otormín gives Mumbai City the lead

Mumbai City started the second half with attacking intent, but Punjab continued to defend well and looked for chances on the counter. Suhail had an effort blocked before the Islanders earned a penalty in the 63rd minute.

Noufal P.N. drove into the box from the left, and Varghese slipped while attempting to challenge him. The referee pointed to the spot, and Otormín converted two minutes later with a right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner.

Punjab pushed forward in search of a response, while Arshdeep kept his side in the game by saving Akash Mishra’s header in the 74th minute.

Gurkirat Singh scores late equaliser

Punjab increased the pressure in the final stages. Sanathoi Meetei delivered a dangerous cross in the 78th minute, while his header from a set-piece in the 87th minute went wide.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 90th minute. Sanathoi sent in an accurate cross from the left, and substitute Gurkirat Singh rose inside the box to head the ball into the top-left corner.

Messi Bouli tried Rehenesh once more in the stoppage time but the Mumbai City custodian made the save to end the match 1-1.

Punjab FC earned a valuable point after trailing for much of the second half, keeping their unbeaten run alive in the ISL 2026-27 season.