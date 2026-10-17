ISL 2026-27: Inter Kashi hold Odisha FC to 1-1 draw after Thoi Singh’s late equaliser

Inter Kashi came from behind to draw 1-1 vs Odisha FC in ISL as Thoi Singh cancelled out Pratik Chaudhari's own goal at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

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Thoi Singh scores late as Inter Kashi hold Odisha FC to 1-1 draw in ISL. (Photo: ISL)

Inter Kashi came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Saturday. An own goal from defender Pratik Chaudhari put Odisha ahead in the second half, but Thoi Singh struck late to help the hosts secure a point.

Odisha looked set to take all three points after moving in front in the 56th minute. However, Inter Kashi kept pushing until the final stages and found their reward when Thoi scored the equaliser. Both teams had chances to score before the break, but neither could make the most of their opportunities.

Inter Kashi and Odisha FC miss chances in first half

The contest began with both sides looking to attack. Inter Kashi had few early chances through Sajad Parray and Wayne Vaz but their attempts didn’t bother the Odisha goal.

Parray tried his luck with a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area, but the attempt went wide. Vaz also had a chance after receiving a pass from Jitendra Singh, though he could not find the target.

Odisha responded with attacks of their own. Rahim Ali saw his effort from the left side of the box blocked in the 22nd minute. The visitors continued to look dangerous from set pieces and created another opening through Rahim in stoppage time, but his shot went wide.

Both sides had chances, but the teams went in at half-time all square at 0-0.

Pratik Chaudhari’s own goal gives Odisha the lead

Inter Kashi started the second half with attacking intent, as Rosenberg Gabriel and Vaz looked for ways to break through Odisha’s defence.

However, the visitors took the lead in the 56th minute through an unfortunate moment for the hosts. Inter Kashi defender Chaudhari turned the ball into his own net, handing Odisha a 1-0 advantage.

Odisha then came close to doubling their lead in the 76th minute. Mahmoud Eid connected with a pass from Lalrinfela Khiangte, but Inter Kashi goalkeeper Albino Gomes produced an important save to keep his team in the game.

The save proved valuable as Inter Kashi continued their search for an equaliser.

Thoi Singh rescues a point for Inter Kashi

The hosts finally found their breakthrough late in the second half following a set-piece situation. Thoi Singh found space in the centre of the penalty area and sent a left-footed shot into the bottom-left corner to make it 1-1.

With the score level, Inter Kashi looked to complete the comeback and find a late winner. Aritra Das tried to give jitters to Odisha with a free-kick from distance but he sent the ball high and wide.

Neither side managed to score again, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Odisha had a chance to take all three points after taking the lead but Inter Kashi showed grit to recover from the setback and finish with a share of the points.