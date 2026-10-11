ISL 2026: Andre Green powers Kerala Blasters to 2-0 win over Inter Kashi

Andre Green's impressive performance helped Kerala Blasters secure a 2-0 win over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026.

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ISL 2026: Kerala Blasters beat Inter Kashi

Kerala Blasters FC began their MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 journey with a 2-0 victory against Inter Kashi at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday. Vibin Mohanan scored the opening goal in the 18th minute and Andre Green scored the second goal in stoppage time to help Kerala win the match.

Kerala Blasters started well and created chances early in the match. Freddy Lallawmawma took a shot in the fifth minute, but the ball went over the goal. Inter Kashi also attacked as Rosenberg Gabriel tested Kerala goalkeeper Arsh Shaikh in the sixth minute. However, Shaikh made a good save. Manvir Singh also tried to score but missed the target.

Kerala Blasters scored the opening goal in the 18th minute. Korou Singh passed the ball to Vibin Mohanan, who scored with his right foot to give Kerala a 1-0 lead.

Inter Kashi tried to score an equaliser, but Shaikh stopped Manvir Singh’s shot in the 35th minute. Kerala also had chances to score another goal, but Freddy Lallawmawma and Korou Singh could not find the net. Kerala went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Kerala continued to attack. Substitute Momo Yansane missed a chance soon after coming onto the field. Paul Ramfangzauva and Freddy Lallawmawma also tried to score, while Andre Green missed a chance in the 65th minute.

Inter Kashi also tried hard to score. Shaikh saved Manvir Singh’s header in the 61st minute, while Ayush Chhikara’s shot went just wide in the 72nd minute. Inter Kashi could not score despite creating chances.

Kerala Blasters looked for another goal in the final minutes. Sumit Sharma headed the ball over the goal from a corner in the 80th minute. Inter Kashi pushed forward to find an equaliser, but Kerala’s defence stopped their attacks.

Kerala Blasters scored their second goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Mohammed Sanan passed the ball to Andre Green, who scored with his left foot to make it 2-0. The win gave Kerala Blasters a strong start to their ISL 2026-27 season.