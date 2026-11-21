ISL 2026: Bengaluru FC continue their impressive run with 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC

Bengaluru FC continued their strong run in ISL 2026 with a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC. The victory helped them move to the top of the points table.

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Bengaluru FC beat Mumbai City FC 2-0 in ISL 2026 (Image - X)

Bengaluru FC won 2-0 against Mumbai City FC on Friday. The game was in Bengaluru. It was at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru played at home. And they won. Now they are top of the table.

It was a big day for Sunil Chhetri. He is the captain. He played his 200th ISL game. 200 games! That is huge. The fans were happy for him. He walked out with the team. And the team won for him. What a day.

First half? Nothing much happened. Both teams tried to score. But no goal. Mumbai had the ball more. They shot more too. But the ball did not go in. Bengaluru stayed back. They did not let Mumbai score. Half-time score was 0-0. Boring half, to be honest.

Then second half came. And things changed. In the 57th minute, Bengaluru got a penalty. Borja Martinez took it. He was calm. He kicked the ball in. 1-0 to Bengaluru. The crowd went mad. Everyone was shouting. Good time for Bengaluru.

After that, Mumbai tried to come back. They had the ball a lot. They kept going forward. They wanted one goal. Just one. They shot 16 times in the game. Bengaluru shot only 9 times. But Mumbai still could not score. The ball was just not going in. Bengaluru kept calm. They did not get scared.

Then in the 85th minute, Bengaluru scored again. Ryan Williams had just come on. He was fresh. He got the ball on a quick break. He ran fast. He kicked it in. 2-0. Game over. The fans were so happy. They were dancing and shouting.

After that, there was no time left for Mumbai. The referee blew the whistle. Bengaluru won 2-0. Easy win in the end.

Now Bengaluru have 13 points from 5 games. They have not lost even one game. They are one point ahead of Mohun Bagan. They are top now. Good for them.

Mumbai are still sad. They have not won a single game yet this season. That is tough. They will try again in the next game. They will hope to win and make their fans happy.