ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC score five goals to hand defending champions East Bengal their first ISL defeat

Chennaiyin FC started their ISL 2026 campaign with a 5-3 win over defending champions East Bengal FC. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Chennaiyin beat East Bengal 5-3 (Image - ISL)

Chennaiyin FC got their 2026 Indian Super League (ISL) off to a flying start with a thrilling 5-3 win over defending champions East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Saturday. The match had eight goals, with both teams scoring freely. However, Chennaiyin scored five goals to win their first match of the season and take all three points.

Brison Fernandes scored two goals in the first 18 minutes to give Chennaiyin a good start. Ramon Tanque scored another goal from the penalty spot before half-time. Irfan Yadwad also scored twice in the second half to help his team win the match. East Bengal scored three goals through Aké Loba, Dani Ramírez and David Lalhlansanga. However, they could not stop Chennaiyin from taking all three points. It was also East Bengal’s first defeat in the league this season.

Chennaiyin started the match on a strong note and scored in the fourth minute. Fernandes received a pass from Yadwad and sent the ball into the net with his right foot. The home team did not stop there and scored again in the 18th minute. Fernandes scored his second goal with a good shot that goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill failed to stop. Chennaiyin were now leading 2-0.

East Bengal got their first goal in the 29th minute. Loba scored with his right foot and made it 2-1. The visitors tried to score again, but Chennaiyin got a chance to increase their lead before half-time. They won a penalty in the 41st minute, and Tanque scored to make it 3-1.

East Bengal came out with a better start in the second half and scored in the 47th minute. Chennaiyin defender Muhammed Saheef touched the ball with his hand inside the box, and the referee gave East Bengal a penalty. Ramírez took the shot and scored to make it 3-2.

Chennaiyin soon scored again to take control of the match. Yadwad scored their fourth goal just before the 60th minute. He hit the net again, set up by Tanque in the 67th minute.His second of the match doubled Chennaiyin’s lead to 5-2.

East Bengal kept trying to score and found the net once again in stoppage time. Lalhlansanga scored after getting a pass from Hardik Bhatt. This took the score to 5-3, but East Bengal could not score any more goals.

Chennaiyin kept their lead until the final whistle and won the match 5-3. The win gave them three important points in their first game of the season. Meanwhile, defending champions East Bengal suffered their first defeat in the league.