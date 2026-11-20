ISL 2026: East Bengal fight back twice to hold Sporting Club Delhi to 2-2 draw

East Bengal FC came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Sporting Club Delhi in the ISL 2026-27. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/isl-2026-east-bengal-fight-back-twice-to-hold-sporting-club-delhi-to-2-2-draw-8546700/ Copy

East Bengal vs Sporting Club Delhi: Hosts fight back twice to earn 2-2 draw in ISL (Image - X)

East Bengal FC came back twice to draw 2-2 against Sporting Club Delhi in the 2026-27 MG Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. Carlos Fortes scored from a penalty to give SC Delhi the lead. Edmund Lalrindika scored just before half-time to make it 1-1. Ashutosh Mehta scored for SC Delhi again in the second half, but Aké Loba scored late to make it 2-2.

Both teams started the game well despite the rain in Kolkata. East Bengal tried to score early while SC Delhi also looked for goals. Both teams attacked and tried to take the lead.

SC Delhi scored the first goal after East Bengal captain Mohammed Rashid brought down Mohammed Aimen inside box. The referee gave a penalty. Carlos Fortes took the shot and scored to put his team 1-0 ahead. It was his third goal of the season.

East Bengal made it 1-1 just before half-time. Edmund Lalrindika got past a defender with a step-over and took a shot. The ball went into net and East Bengal were back in the game.

SC Delhi scored again early in the second half. Mohammed Aimen sent the ball into the box from a corner. Rodriguinho headed the ball towards the goal but East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill stopped it. The ball then came to Ashutosh Mehta, who scored from close range to make it 2-1.

East Bengal needed another goal to avoid losing the game. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas brought *Aké* Loba onto the field. Loba scored after coming on as a substitute. Dani Ramírez passed the ball to him inside the box, and Loba kicked it into the net with his right foot. It was his fourth goal of the season and made it 2-2.

East Bengal tried to score one more goal in the last few minutes, but they could not find the net. SC Delhi also failed to score again, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams got one point each.

East Bengal will be happy that they came back twice after falling behind. they will be disappointed that they could not win at home. They had lost to Chennaiyin FC in their last game before the break. They will now try to win their next match.