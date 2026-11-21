ISL 2026: FC Goa beat NorthEast United 1-0 to return to winning ways

FC Goa returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over NorthEast United in ISL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story

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FC Goa beat NorthEast United 1-0 in ISL 2026 (Image - X)

FC Goa beat NorthEast United 1-0 on Saturday in the ISL. Goa scored after only 34 seconds. Muhammed Nemil got the goal and it was the fastest goal of the season so far. Pramveer Singh could not stop the ball, Nemil took it from him very fast and kicked it into the goal, and Goa were 1-0 up in less than one minute.

NorthEast tried to score back soon after the goal. Jithin MS gave the ball to Ethyan Gonzalez, Gonzalez got a good chance to score, but Goa keeper Bob Jackson Raj came out fast and stopped him. Then Macarton Nickson put the ball back into the box, but Alaaeddine Ajaraie headed the ball wide and missed the chance. NorthEast had to make a change when Udanta Singh could not play more, and Akash Singh came on for him.

In the 23rd minute, Gonzalez got one more chance to score. Jackson gave a bad pass, Gonzalez got the ball and shot from far away, but Jackson ran back fast and saved it. In the 41st minute, Jackson saved again when he stopped Ajaraie’s shot from the side, and Goa were still 1-0 up at half time. NorthEast were trying hard but they could not put the ball in the net.

After the break, NorthEast kept going forward to get one goal. Antonio Moyano took a shot but the ball went over the goal, and Gonzalez also came close when he got a pass from Ajaraie, kicked the ball in the air, but it hit the top bar. Goa also got a chance in the 72nd minute when Malsawmsanga tried a header from Isak Ralte’s free kick, but the ball went over the goal.

NorthEast did not stop trying till the very end. In the 83rd minute, Ajaraie headed the ball wide again, then Jackson stopped Abdul Rabeeh’s low shot with a good save. In the last minutes, Jackson made one more big save to stop Satrustegui’s shot and keep Goa in front. Goa won the game 1-0, and with this win Goa now have 8 points from 5 games, while NorthEast stay in 3rd place with 11 points.