ISL 2026: Jithin MS’ late goal powers NorthEast United to victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Jithin MS scores a late winner as NorthEast United FC beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-0 in their ISL 2026 season opener. Scroll down to read the full story.

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ISL 2026: NorthEast United defeats Mohun Bagan Super Giant

NorthEast United FC began their MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 campaign with a 1-0 win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Guwahati. Jithin M.S. scored the winning goal in the 90+2 minutes and helped his team to snatch three vital points at home.

Jithin came in as a substitute at the start of the second half and scored a late goal to secure NorthEast United the win. Both teams had plenty of chances but neither could find the net until stoppage time.

NorthEast United had started well and had a chance in the first minute. But Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith made a save to stop them from scoring. Mohun Bagan also came close to scoring in the ninth minute, but Lee Erwin’s shot hit the woodwork.

At half-time, NorthEast United brought on Jithin in place of Asheer Akhtar. Mohun Bagan also made a change, with Manvir Singh replacing Chhangte. The visitors continued to attack, but NorthEast United goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh made some good saves to keep his team in the game.

Mohun Bagan made two more changes in the 59th minute. Liston Colaco and Miguel Figueira came on for Sahal Samad and Lee Erwin. NorthEast United also made two changes, bringing on Parthib Gogoi and Nikola for Macarton Nickson and Ethyan Gonzalez.

As the game progressed, NorthEast United created more chances. In the 71st minute, a cross reached Jithin, but Mohun Bagan defender Mehtab Singh stopped him from taking a clear shot. Alaeddine Ajaraie later scored with a long-range shot, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

NorthEast United continued to look for a goal. Nikola missed the target in the 83rd minute. Mohun Bagan also came close to scoring in the 87th minute when substitute Suhail Bhat took a shot after receiving a cross from Liston Colaco. However, his effort hit the woodwork.

With five minutes added to the match, NorthEast United made one final attack. Vishal Kaith saved the first shot but the ball hit the post and came back into play. Jithin was quickest to the rebound, scoring in the 90+2 minute to give his side the lead.

NorthEast United then protected their lead until the final whistle and secured a 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The victory gave the Highlanders a strong start to their home campaign in the new ISL season.