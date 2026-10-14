ISL 2026: Messi Bouli scores injury-time winner for Punjab FC vs Odisha FC

Punjab FC beat Odisha FC 2-1 in ISL 2026-27 opener as Messi Bouli scores 95th-minute winner. Bouli brace seals thrilling win for Shers in New Delhi.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/isl-2026-messi-bouli-scores-injury-time-winner-for-punjab-fc-vs-odisha-fc-8536135/ Copy

Messi Bouli of Punjab FC in action in ISL 2026 match. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Punjab FC began their MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 campaign with a thrilling 2-1 win over Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. Messi Bouli scored the decisive goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give the Shers all three points after the teams were level at half-time.

The hosts made an immediate impact, scoring inside the opening minute, but Odisha FC fought back to make it 1-1 before the break. With both sides creating chances in the second half, the match looked set for a draw until Bouli struck late to seal the victory.

Messi Bouli gives Punjab FC early lead

Punjab FC needed less than a minute to open the scoring. Muhammed Uvais sent a cross into the penalty area, and Bouli finished with his right foot into the bottom-right corner to put the Shers ahead.

Odisha FC responded in the 15th minute through a corner. Lalthathanga Khawlhring delivered the ball into the box, where Thoiba Moirangthem rose to head it into the bottom-right corner and bring the visitors level.

Both teams looked for another goal before half-time. Alfred Planas tested Odisha goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, while Mahmoud Eid missed a chance for the Juggernauts. Ricky Shabong and Bijoy Varghese also threatened for Punjab, but neither side could find a breakthrough before the interval.

Punjab FC create chances after half-time

Odisha started the second half on the front foot, with Giorgi Aburjania sending an effort over the crossbar in the 46th minute. Bouli then missed the target at the other end after receiving a cross from Planas.

Punjab increased the pressure as the half progressed. Planas fired over in the 56th minute, while Tiwari made an important save to deny Diego Raposo two minutes later. Varghese also came close with a header from Khaiminthang Lhungdim’s delivery, but his effort missed the target.

Odisha made changes in the 64th minute, bringing on Éverton Nascimento and Lalrinfela Khiangte in search of a winner. The visitors threatened through late set-pieces, while Eid forced a save from Punjab goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh with a shot from outside the box.

Messi Bouli seals Punjab FC’s last-gasp win

Punjab continued to push for a decisive goal in the closing stages. Vishal Yadav sent an effort wide in the 82nd minute, and Tiwari denied substitute Gurkirat Singh three minutes later. Uvais also came close with a long-range attempt in the 86th minute.

Odisha had opportunities of their own during stoppage time, but Suhair VP sent his effort wide and Arshdeep saved Nihal Sudheesh’s shot in the 90+5th minute.

Punjab quickly turned defence into attack. Yadav found Bouli inside the box, and the forward finished with his left foot to score his second goal of the match and secure a dramatic 2-1 victory.

The late strike gave Punjab FC a winning start to their ISL 2026-27 campaign, while Odisha FC were left to rue the missed chances after holding the hosts to a draw for most of the contest.