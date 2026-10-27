ISL 2026: Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 as Manvir Singh scores late winner

Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in ISL 2026 as Manvir Singh scored the winning goal in the 85th minute to secure all three points. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Mohun Bagan beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 (Image - X)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match here on Monday. Mohun bagan claimed all three points thanks to Manvir Singh’s 85th-minute goal which was the match’s only goal.

Both teams had opportunities to score during the match, but the goalkeepers made many good saves.Chennaiyin’s Mohammad Nawaz and Mohun Bagan’s Vishal Kaith kept the score at 0-0 for most of the match, stopping several shots.

Chennaiyin FC started the match well and tried to score an early goal. Nikola Stojanovic tried a long range shot from outside the penalty box, but could not get the desired result. Brison Fernandes and Irfan Yadwad also got chances to score, but they could not find the net.

Mohun Bagan also tried to score in the first half. Samir Zeljkovic took a shot, but Nawaz stopped it. Alberto Rodríguez also got a chance after a corner kick but missed from close range.

At the other end, Kaith made good saves to stop shots from Yadwad and Madih Talal. Nawaz also stopped attempts from Lee Erwin and Dejan Draxic. Both teams tried hard to score, but neither side found the net before half-time.

Mohun Bagan made a change at the start of the second half. Sahal Abdul Samad came on for Lallianzuala Chhangte. Anirudh Thapa later replaced Zeljkovic as Mohun Bagan looked for a goal.

The second half was also close, with both teams trying to take the lead. Nawaz stopped more shots from Erwin and Manvir. Chennaiyin also tried to score through quick attacks, but they could not beat Kaith.

Mohun Bagan made two more changes in the final minutes. Liston Colaço and Abhishek Suryavanshi came on for Deepak Tangri and Draxic. The changes helped Mohun Bagan find the winning goal soon after.

Colaço sent the ball into the box, and Manvir scored with his chest from close range in the 85th minute. His goal gave Mohun Bagan a 1-0 lead. Chennaiyin tried to score an equaliser, but Mohun Bagan held on to their lead and won the match.