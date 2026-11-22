ISL 2026: Mohun Bagan beat Churchill Brothers 2-1 to take top spot in Points table

Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Churchill Brothers 2-1 to move to the top of the ISL table with 15 points from six matches.

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Mohun Bagan beat Churchill Brothers to go top of ISL table (Image - MG Indian Super League)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are now top of the Indian Super League table. They beat Churchill Brothers SC 2-1 on Sunday. The game was at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It was a hard game. Mohun Bagan had to fight till the last minute to win.

Lallianzuala Chhangte and Anirudh Thapa scored for Mohun Bagan. Sebastian Gutierrez scored one goal for Churchill Brothers. He scored from a penalty kick. That goal made the last few minutes very hard.

Churchill started the game well. They played as well as Mohun Bagan in the first few minutes. Dramane Salou tested Vishal Kaith, the Mohun Bagan goalkeeper. Kaith had to stay ready. But slowly, Mohun Bagan started to make chances of their own.

In the 27th minute, Mohun Bagan scored the first goal. Subhasish Bose passed to Dejan Drazic. Drazic beat his man and passed the ball to Jamie Maclaren. Maclaren then passed the ball across the goal. Chhangte was there at the far post. He put the ball into the net. Mohun Bagan were 1-0 up.

Churchill were now one goal down. Their head coach Dimitris Dimitriou made two big changes early. In the 36th minute, he brought on Stendly Fernandes and Gutierrez. The two men came in to change the game.

The changes worked fast. Churchill started to make it hard for the Mohun Bagan defence. Bogdan Mandic forced Kaith to make a save. Gutierrez also tested Kaith two times. One of his shots was tipped over the bar in first half extra time. Churchill were now playing with more energy.

There was also some heat at half time. Churchill captain Kingslee Fernandes got a yellow card after an argument. The game was getting hot.

After the break, Churchill kept up the pressure. Gutierrez forced one more save from Kaith. Mohun Bagan were under pressure. Their head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made changes too. In the 53rd minute, he brought on Manvir Singh and Thapa. The two men came in to give fresh legs to the team.

Nine minutes later, Mohun Bagan scored their second goal. It came when Churchill were playing well. Manvir held off a challenge on the right side. He found Maclaren. Maclaren passed the ball back. Thapa was there. He scored it well. Mohun Bagan were now 2-0 up.

But Churchill were not finished. They kept fighting. Vincy Barretto beat Abhishek Singh on the left side. Then Manvir brought him down inside the box. The referee gave a penalty. Gutierrez took the penalty in the 85th minute. He chipped the ball down the middle. Kaith dived to his left. The ball went in. Churchill were now 2-1 down.

The home team tried hard in the last few minutes. They tried to get one more goal. Kaith saved a low shot from Stendly. Gutierrez hit one shot over the bar. Mohun Bagan held on till the last whistle.

This win took Mohun Bagan to 15 points from six games. They are now top of the table. Churchill stayed on three points.