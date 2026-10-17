ISL 2026: Mohun Bagan beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-1 after second-half comeback

Mohun Bagan defeated Sporting Club Delhi by the last moment goal 2-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/isl-2026-mohun-bagan-beat-sporting-club-delhi-2-1-after-second-half-comeback-8536756/ Copy

Mohun Bagan beat Sporting Club Delhi by 2-1 in ISL (Image - ISL)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant came from behind to beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-1 in the Indian Super League on Friday. Sporting Club Delhi scored first but Mohun Bagan scored twice in the second half to win the match.

Sporting Club Delhi started the game well and created a few chances in the first 10 minutes. Juan Peña took a long shot in the fourth minute but Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith stopped the ball. Four minutes later Lamgoulen Hangshing got a chance to score after a corner, but his shot went over the goal.

Mohun Bagan also tried to score in the first half. Lee Erwin took a shot from outside the box, but the ball went wide. Rahul Bheke also got a good chance after receiving a cross from Lallianzuala Chhangte. However, Sporting Club Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes made a save and stopped him from scoring.

Sporting Club Delhi took the lead in the 23rd minute. Manoj Mohammad passed the ball to Lalrinliana Hnamte who scored with his left foot. The ball went into the bottom-left corner giving Delhi a 1-0 lead.

Both teams tried to score more goals before half-time. Rodriguinho took a long shot, but Kaith saved it. At the other end, Fernandes stopped shots from Miguel Figueira and Lee Erwin. Erwin also got another chance near the end of the first half, but he missed the goal. Sporting Club Delhi went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

Mohun Bagan played with more energy after the break and found the equaliser in the 56th minute. Rahul Bheke passed the ball to Lee Erwin inside the box. Erwin then scored with his right foot to make it 1-1.

Just four minutes later, Mohun Bagan scored again and took the lead. Lalengmawia Ralte passed the ball to Miguel Figueira, who scored with his left foot in the 60th minute. The goal made it 2-1 in favour of Mohun Bagan.

Sporting Club Delhi tried to get back into the game, but Mohun Bagan kept their lead until the final whistle. After going behind in the first half, the Mariners scored two quick goals after the break to complete their comeback and win the match 2-1.