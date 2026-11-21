ISL 2026: Punjab FC fight back from behind to hold Chennaiyin FC to a 1-1 draw

Punjab FC came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Punjab FC fight back to hold Chennaiyin FC to a 1-1 draw in ISL 2026 (Image - X)

Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. Both teams had chances to win the match, but neither could score another goal. Chennaiyin scored first in the 13th minute after Nikhil Prabhu put the ball into his own net. Punjab scored the equaliser through Raphaël Messi Bouli in the 41st minute.

After the draw, Punjab FC are fifth in the points table with eight points from five matches. Chennaiyin FC are seventh with six points from six matches. Both teams wanted to win, but they had to settle for one point each.

Punjab coach Pavlos Dermitzakis made three changes to his team. Patrick Bahanack played his first match for the club in place of Bijoy Varghese. Laishram Rishikanta Meitei also returned to the team after an injury. He replaced Bishu Sharma. Muhammad Suhail was also included in the starting team in place of Konsam Sanathoi Singh.

Chennaiyin got the first goal of the match in the 13th minute. Nuno Reis passed the ball to Irfan Yadwad, who went past the goalkeeper and took a shot. The ball hit Punjab defender Nikhil Prabhu and went into the net. It was counted as an own goal, and Chennaiyin went 1-0 ahead.

Punjab found the equaliser in the 41st minute. Chennaiyin could not clear a corner kick. Ricky Shabong headed the ball towards Suhail, who took a shot at goal. Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz saved the shot, but the ball came back into play. Messi Bouli reached it first and put it into the net. It was his fourth goal of the season and helped Punjab make it 1-1 before half-time.

Both teams tried to score again after the break. Chennaiyin got a chance when Nikola Stojanovic took a shot from outside the box. However, Punjab goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh stopped the ball with a good save.

Punjab made two changes after Bahanack and Suhail got injured. Bijoy Varghese and Sanathoi came on to replace them. Diego Raposo also came on for Kipgen as the teams continued to look for another goal.

Punjab started to attack more in the second half. Uvais sent a cross into the box, and the ball reached Alfred Planas Moya. He tried to score with a header, but the ball went just wide of the goal.

Punjab kept looking for a goal in the final minutes, but Chennaiyin did not give them much space. The visitors stopped Punjab from scoring again. Chennaiyin also failed to find a second goal. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams getting one point each.