ISL 2026, Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Info: When, Where, How to Watch Live Football Match Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Mumbai City FC will look to bounce back from their shock opening defeat when they take on Punjab FC in their second ISL 2026-27 match in New Delhi on Monday.

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Mumbai City FC will take on Punjab FC in ISL 2026-27 match in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: X)

ISL 2026: Punjab FC will look to exact revenge over Mumbai City FC for their defeat last season earlier this year, when the two sides face off in the Indian Super League 2026-27 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. In the last match between the two sides in May this year, Mumbai City had emerged victorious with a 2-0 margin.

Home team Punjab FC under new head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis have made a winning start, edging past Odisha FC 2-1 with Raphael Messi Bouli scoring in the first and last minutes of the clash in the national capital last week. Mumbai City FC, also under new head coach Manolo Marquez, suffered a 1-2 defeat to newcomers Churchill Brothers in Goa.

Mumbai City have the historical edge in this clash, winning three out of the five league encounters while Punjab have won one match and the other match ended in a draw. In the previous meeting, Mumbai City won with a 2-0 margin at the same venue with Valpuia and Vikram Partap Singh scoring the decisive goals.

Speaking ahead of the match, Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis said, “There is no real advantage for any team tomorrow as it is early in the season. The team that is better prepared will have a better game and the team with better moments on the pitch will win the match.

“It doesn’t matter how the opponent prepares; what matters is how we approach the game and execute our plan,” Dermitzakis added.

Punjab FC are expected to have a similar lineup to the one which won their opening game, while Manolo Marquez is expected to make changes to his side after their shock defeat.

Speaking about the first game, Dermitzakis commented on ‘character and confidence’ of his team. “A win like that builds true character. We stuck to our plan, didn’t panic, and fought until the very last minute to get the result. The most important players aren’t necessarily the ones who start the game. They are the ones who come off the bench and finish it.”

Mumbai City, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from the first-day defeat and aim for a positive result from this fixture.

Head Coach Manolo Márquez spoke about the mindset in the camp and the work done since the last game. “We lost the first game, and we are not happy, but this happens in football, and you need to continue. When you have some days to train, you train to improve for the next game, and this is what we did. It’s not how you start; it’s always how you finish the season,” he said.

मॅचडे ⚔️ #TheIslanders gear up for a showdown against Punjab FC in Delhi Let’s go, मुंबई #MGISL13 #PFCMCFC #AamchiCity https://t.co/aTaPOEDfNW — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 19, 2026

Here are all the details about Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match…

When will Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match take place?

The Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match will take place on Monday, October 19.

What time will Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match kick off?

The Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match will kick off at 730pm IST.

Where will Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match take place?

The Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

How can I watch Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match is not currently available LIVE on TV in India?

How can I watch live streaming of Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match in India?

The Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2026 match will be available for live streaming on YouTube and SonyLiv website and app.