ISL 2026: SC Delhi score three late goals to beat Mumbai city FC 3-2

SC Delhi scored three goals in the final 20 minutes to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2 in the ISL 2026-27 match at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/football/isl-2026-sc-delhi-score-three-late-goals-to-beat-mumbai-city-fc-3-2-8541400/ Copy

SC Delhi's late comeback stuns Mumbai City FC (Image - Indian Super League)

SC Delhi came from behind to beat former champions Mumbai City FC 3-2 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on Sunday. The match was played at the Mumbai Football Arena. SC Delhi scored all three goals in the last 20 minutes to win the match after going 2-0 down in the first half.

Mumbai City started well and scored twice before half-time. Muhammad Ajsal scored in the sixth minute, while Zothanpuia scored in the 27th minute. SC Delhi, however, did not give up. Carlos Fortes scored in the 73rd minute, while Akshat Mehra and Juan Pena scored in added time to complete the comeback.

Mumbai City attacked from the start. In the opening minutes, Akash Mishra passed the ball to Ajsal, who took a shot at goal. The goalkeeper saved it, and the ball went to Zothanpuia. But SC Delhi’s defenders stopped his shot.

Mumbai City took the lead in the sixth minute. Ajsal passed the ball to Noufal and got it back before scoring. A mistake by Lamgoulen Hangshing helped him get a clear chance. This was also Mumbai City’s first goal from open play this season.

SC Delhi tried to score but could not find the net. In the 12th minute, Duvan Viafara took a shot from outside the box, but the ball went over the goal. Mumbai City also had a chance in the 23rd minute. Ajsal passed the ball to Hridaya Jain, but his shot went over the goal.

Mumbai City scored again in the 27th minute. Noufal made a run from the left side and passed the ball to Zothanpuia. He took a shot with his right foot and sent the ball into the net to make it 2-0.

SC Delhi came close to scoring in the 35th minute. Sourav passed the ball to Mohammad Azhar, who took a shot. However, the ball hit the crossbar. Mumbai City went into half-time with a two-goal lead.

SC Delhi made two changes at the start of the second half. Richard Ndayishimaye and Ashutosh Mehta came onto the field. The team tried to score but found it hard to get past Mumbai City’s defence. In the 60th minute, TP Rehenesh saved a long-range shot from Juan Pena.

SC Delhi finally scored in the 73rd minute. Rehenesh failed to hold the ball after a corner kick. Ashutosh Mehta got the ball and passed it to Carlos Fortes, who scored from close range. The score was now 2-1.

SC Delhi continued to attack and scored the equaliser in the 92nd minute. Akshat Mehra got a pass from Ndayishimaye and took a shot. Rehenesh tried to save it but pushed the ball into his own net. The score became 2-2.

Just two minutes later, Juan Pena scored the winning goal. He ran towards the goal, went past two Mumbai City defenders and put the ball into the net. His goal made it 3-2 and gave SC Delhi all three points.