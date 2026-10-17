ISL 2026: Williams, Perovic score as Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0

Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the ISL as Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perovic scored to secure three points for the home team. Scroll down to read the full story

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Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin FC in ISL 2026 (Image - X)

Bengaluru FC beat Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perovic scored a goal each as Bengaluru won the match in the rain.

Williams scored in the 24th minute, while Perovic scored in the 52nd minute. The win gave Bengaluru three points and helped them continue their good start to the season.

Bengaluru came into the match after winning their first game of the season. Chennaiyin, meanwhile, were looking for their first win after a 1-1 draw against FC Goa. Both teams started well and tried to score early.

Bengaluru got their first big chance in the 11th minute. Williams sent the ball into the box, and Perovic tried to score with a header. Chennaiyin custodian Mohammad Nawaz made a good save to deny the ball from entering.

Bengaluru got the lead in the 24th minute. Soham Varshney played it to Borja Martinez who got a shot on goal. Nawaz saved the shot but the ball came back in play Williams reached it first and scored to make it 1-0.

Chennaiyin tried to level the score in the 33rd minute. Mohammed Saheef sent a cross into the box, and Ramon Tanque tried to score with a header. But Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a good save.

Chennaiyin kept looking for a goal but Bengaluru’s defenders were up to the task. Bengaluru went into half-time with a 1-0 lead.

At the start of the second half, Bengaluru brought Ashique Kuruniyan on for Williams. The change helped the team create another goal.

In the 52nd minute, Ashique passed the ball to Borja Martinez, who sent it into the box. Perovic scored from the cross to give Bengaluru a 2-0 lead. Nawaz came forward to stop the attack but could not save the goal.

Chennaiyin needed two goals to level the score. But the only thing they did was against Bengaluru’s backline. The home team defended well and kept its lead until the end.

Bengaluru FC won the match 2-0 and took all three points. Williams and Perovic helped the team secure the win, while Chennaiyin FC will look to do better in their next match.