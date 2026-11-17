Jurgen Klopp registers his first win as Germany’s head coach by handing Netherlands their heaviest defeat since 1959

Just a couple of days ago, the Netherlands had crushed Greece 7-0 in their matchday five fixture of the UEFA Nations League

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Germany vs Netherlands. (Photo: X)

Germany registered a historic 5-0 victory over the Netherlands in their UEFA Nations League 2026-27 clash at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Monday, November 16. The result gave Jurgen Klopp his first win as Germany head coach and helped the hosts finish at the top of Group A2 to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Florian Wirtz scored twice, while Derry Scherhant, Nico Schlotterbeck and Brajan Gruda also found the net as Germany produced their best performance under Klopp. The victory was also Germany’s biggest win over the Netherlands since their 7-0 triumph in 1959.

It was a disappointing night for the Oranje as they suffered their heaviest defeat since that 1959 loss. Despite the result, Xavi Hernandez’s side also qualified for the quarter-finals after finishing second in the group.

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Germany started the match with a clear intent to attack but had to wait until the 41st minute to break the deadlock. Derry Scherhant, who has been handed opportunities by Klopp, opened the scoring with a fine finish after receiving the ball inside the penalty area.

TONIGHT GERMANY WON AGAINST NETHERLANDS EASY WIN FOR THEM WITH FIVE GOALS THANKS TO WIRTZ WITH A BANGERWIRTZ TWO GOALS TONIGHT#GERNED https://t.co/t4sSQEKSCW — Golazo Show (@GolazoShow1) November 16, 2026

The hosts carried their advantage into half-time and stepped up their performance after the break. Wirtz doubled Germany’s lead in the 60th minute with a brilliant effort from outside the box, finding the net with a left-footed strike.

Four minutes later, Nico Schlotterbeck made it 3-0 with a header from a Brajan Gruda free-kick. Germany continued to put pressure on the Dutch defence, with Wirtz scoring his second goal of the night in the 71st minute after being set up by Gruda.

Gruda then completed the scoring in the 77th minute, turning a rebound into the net after Scherhant’s attempt had come off the post.

The result was Germany’s first victory under Klopp, who took charge of the national team in September 2026. His first two matches ended in a draw against the Netherlands and a defeat to Greece. Germany have since improved, recording three wins and a draw in their following four matches before the Netherlands encounter.

Germany finished the group stage with 11 points, level with the Netherlands and Greece, but topped the standings on head-to-head goal difference. The result also confirmed their place in the Nations League quarter-finals, scheduled for March 2027.