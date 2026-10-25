Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Kerala Blasters will host Mumbai City FC in their first home game of the ISL 2026-27 season on Sunday. Both sides will look to bounce back after disappointing results, with Mumbai chasing their first win and Kerala aiming to respond to their 4-1 defeat against NorthEast United

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Players in action during the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Arun Chandrabos)

Kerala Blasters FC will take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2026-27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi today. Both teams will be looking for a positive result after difficult starts to their campaigns. Kerala will play their first home match of the season, while Mumbai City will aim to register their first win under head coach Manolo Marquez.

Kerala Blasters began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Sporting Club Delhi but suffered a 4-1 defeat against NorthEast United FC in their second match. The loss exposed their defensive problems, and head coach Ashley Westwood will expect a better performance from his players in front of their home supporters.

The Blasters have attacking options capable of troubling Mumbai’s defence. Momo Yansane scored against NorthEast United and will look to build on that performance. Korou Singh and Mohammed Sanan can use their pace to create chances from wide areas, while Adrian Luna and Nebojsa Kosovic will be important in midfield.

Kerala will need to improve their defensive organisation and avoid the mistakes that cost them against NorthEast United. A strong start could help them settle into the match and put pressure on the visitors.

Mumbai City, meanwhile, have collected one point from their opening two games. They lost 2-1 to Churchill Brothers before playing out a 1-1 draw against Punjab FC. The Islanders conceded a late equaliser in the latter match despite putting in a disciplined defensive performance for much of the contest.

Marquez will look to get his side’s campaign back on track. Spanish midfielder Sergio Llamas has made an early impact, scoring against Churchill Brothers. His passing and ability to create chances could prove important against Kerala.

Brandon Fernandes and Farukh Choudhary will also be expected to contribute in attack. Farukh, who has previously played for Kerala Blasters, will be familiar with the atmosphere at the Kochi stadium.

Mumbai will have to remain focused in front of a passionate home crowd. Marquez has acknowledged the challenge of playing in Kochi, where the supporters can create a difficult atmosphere for visiting teams.

When and where to watch?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 25 with live streaming available on the ISL YouTube channel, Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network TV channels.