Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC play goalless 0-0 draw in ISL 2026-27 at Kochi

ISL 2026-27 KBFC vs MCFC: Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC play 0-0 draw in Kochi. Amrinder Singh shines, Hormipam misses, Akash Mishra hits woodwork.

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Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC play goalless 0-0 draw in ISL 2026-27 at Kochi (Photo: ISL)

Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC played a goalless draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 at a packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. Both teams had a number of chances but neither were able to find the back of the net.

Kerala Blasters would look to get back to winning ways after their 4-1 loss to NorthEast United FC while Mumbai City would look to build on their 1-1 draw against Punjab FC. It was an entertaining contest with some great goalkeeping and a couple of near misses, but both sides had to settle for a point.

The home side began on the front foot and created an early opportunity in the 11th minute. Mohammed Sanan sent dangerous crosses into the Mumbai City penalty area, and one of them found Hormipam Ruivah during a scramble in front of goal. However, his attempt went into the side netting.

Kerala Blasters made a bright start and tried to put the visitors under pressure. But Mumbai City slowly found their rhythm and started to keep the ball better.

The Islanders came close to opening the scoring in the 23rd minute. Muhammed Ajsal controlled a lobbed pass from Carlos Delgado before moving into the box and sending a cross towards PN Noufal. Noufal tried to score from inside the box but Amrinder Singh was alert and made a good save.

Mumbai City made their first substitution in the 39th minute, with Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung replacing Leandro Otormin.

Kerala Blasters had another promising chance in stoppage time. Sanan beat his marker with a clever stepover before firing a left-footed effort across goal in the 45+2 minute. The shot narrowly missed the target, leaving the score unchanged at the break.

Both teams had shown attacking intent, but neither could convert their chances into a goal.

Kerala Blasters made a change at half-time, bringing on Sreekuttan M S for Korou Singh Thingujam. Mumbai City nearly took the lead six minutes after the restart when Valpuia’s free-kick forced Amrinder to rush out and clear the ball.

The clearance fell to Akash Mishra, whose header struck the woodwork. It was a major let-off for the hosts, who continued to face pressure from the visitors.

Kerala Blasters made a double substitution in the 60th minute, introducing Ebindas Yesudasan and Andre Green in place of Sanan and Momo Yansane.

Noufal tested Amrinder again in the 71st minute with a long-range effort. The goalkeeper saved the shot, and Ajsal collected the rebound but sent it over the crossbar.

Both teams made further changes as the match entered its closing stages. Kerala Blasters tried to push forward through crosses into the box but Mumbai City held their fort at the back.

But neither team could break the deadlock under pressure late on. The match ended 0-0, with Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC taking one point each.