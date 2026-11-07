Khalid Jamil names 23-member squad for India’s upcoming friendlies against New Zealand

The Blue Tigers will face New Zealand across two friendly matches in Christchurch in the upcoming international window

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

India head coach Khalid Jamil has announced a 23-member squad for the upcoming international friendlies against New Zealand, with former captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu missing from the team. Defender Anwar Ali has also been ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury.

Anwar, who plays for East Bengal, has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury and is expected to remain out of action for more than a month. His absence will be a setback for the Indian defence ahead of the two matches against the All Whites.

Midfielder Lalengmawia Ralte, popularly known as Apuia, and forward Mohammed Sanan have also missed out due to injuries.

Gurpreet’s omission comes after a difficult outing against Brazil, where India suffered a 0-4 defeat. The experienced goalkeeper was part of the team during that match but has not been included in Jamil’s plans for the New Zealand tour. Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar and Vishal Kaith are the three goalkeepers named in the squad.

India will play New Zealand twice during the tour. The first match will take place on November 12 at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland, with kick-off scheduled for 11:30 AM IST. The second fixture will be held on November 15 at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch, starting at 8:30 AM IST.

Three players from Naushad Moosa’s SAFF Championship squad have also been included in the New Zealand-bound team. Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco will leave the ongoing tournament in Dhaka and join Jamil’s squad for the tour.

Meanwhile, Farukh Choudhary, Noufal PN and Hmingthanmawia Ralte have been released from the SAFF Championship squad and will return to their club, Mumbai City FC. Ronney Kharbudon will also miss the trip to Dhaka because of an injury.

The Indian squad will assemble in Bengaluru on Saturday and hold a training session on Sunday before leaving for Auckland later that night.

Speaking about the challenge ahead, Jamil said the matches would provide India with a good test against a team that has qualified for the FIFA World Cup.

“New Zealand are also a World Cup-playing nation and a strong opponent, and these two matches will be a good test for us away from home. We want to prepare well, play with discipline and use this opportunity to improve as a team,” Jamil said.

India squad for New Zealand friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jithin MS, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Tomba Singh Haobam.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Edmund Lalrindika, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammad Suhail, Ryan Williams.