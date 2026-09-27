Khalid Jamil praises Blue Tigers but calls for more self-belief after 1-1 draw against Panama

Before the match, Panama were stuck in traffic for two hours which saw them arrive nearly 30 minutes late for the clash against India in Bengaluru

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India's players celebrate a goal during the FIFA international friendly match between India and Panama at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, September 25, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India head coach Khalid Jamil believes his team could have beaten Panama if they had shown a little more belief during their 1-1 draw in Bengaluru.

India went into the friendly as the lower-ranked side, with Panama 94 places above them in the FIFA rankings. Panama had also featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making the result an important one for Jamil’s team.

Despite the difference in rankings and experience, India did not look overawed at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jamil said his players defended well and made it difficult for the visitors throughout the match.

“With a little more belief, we could have won,” Jamil told the Times of India after the game.

Also Read: After setting up friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay, AIFF to send Indian men’s team to New Zealand in next international window

The Indian coach felt the team’s performance was good overall but pointed to a lapse in concentration for Panama’s equaliser.

“We conceded the goal because, in the second half, there was a little bit lack of concentration,” Jamil said.

India started with several players who had not played a competitive game this season. Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Singh Tekcham and Bijoy Varghese had only 11 international appearances between them before the game.

Jamil, however, praised the players for the way they handled the challenge. He said the team needs to maintain the belief that it can compete against strong opponents and continue to improve.

Panama stuck in traffic

The match also came with an unusual issue for the Panama team. Their head coach Thomas Christiansen spoke about the traffic and travel problems they faced in Bengaluru. The team reportedly spent around two hours in the team bus on the way to the stadium despite the relatively short distance.

Christiansen said the travel and logistics made it difficult for his players to get enough time together for training. He added that he did not want to use it as an excuse but felt the arrangements could have been better.

What happened in the match?

India took the lead in the 41st minute through Ryan Williams. Akash Mishra’s pass sent him through on goal and Williams calmly finished past the Panama goalkeeper.

Panama equalised in the 68th minute when Omar Valencia scored from distance. India then had chances to regain the lead, but Edmund Lalrindika and Manvir Singh could not convert. Panama also threatened late, but India held on for a 1-1 draw.