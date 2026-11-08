Lionel Messi creates MLS history with back-to-back Golden Boot wins after international retirement

Lionel Messi has become the first player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons. The Inter Miami forward finished the 2026 regular season with 26 goals and 17 assists, adding another record to his career after retiring from international football

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File photo of Lionel Messi. (Photo: IANS)

The legendary Lionel Messi has added another record to his remarkable career after winning the 2026 Major League Soccer Golden Boot. The Inter Miami forward finished the regular season as the league’s leading goalscorer with 26 goals, becoming the first player in MLS history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

The 39-year-old Argentine finished ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored 22 goals, while Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge took third place with 21 goals. Messi had also won the Golden Boot in 2025 after scoring 29 goals during the campaign.

Also Read: ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC score five goals to hand defending champions East Bengal their first ISL defeat

Messi’s latest achievement came despite failing to score in Inter Miami’s final regular-season fixture against Charlotte FC. The match ended in a 3-3 draw after Miami surrendered a three-goal advantage.

Ian Fray, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul scored for Inter Miami in the first half. However, Charlotte fought back after the break, with Liel Abada scoring twice before Rodolfo Aloko found the equaliser in the 90th minute.

Although Messi did not get on the scoresheet, he provided the corners that led to Miami’s first two goals. His 26 goals and 17 assists also took his total goal contributions to 43, the highest in the league this season.

Inter Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference and will now turn their attention to the MLS Cup playoffs, where they will face Columbus Crew in the opening round. The club will look to defend the title it won last season.

The Golden Boot comes during a new phase of Messi’s career after he announced his retirement from international football in August 2026. The Argentine brought an end to his international career after more than two decades with the national team.

Messi finished as Argentina’s record goal scorer with 125 goals in 207 appearances. He also captained the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and won the Copa America twice, in 2021 and 2024.

However, his retirement from international football has not brought an end to his playing career. Messi remains an important part of Inter Miami’s plans and signed a contract extension with the club in October that will keep him there until 2028.

Messi continues to deliver at the highest level in MLS. He will now have the opportunity to help Inter Miami secure another league title in the coming weeks.