Lionel Messi Farewell: Benin coach Gernot Rohr slams Argentina over treatment of players, says no shirt exchanges

Benin coach Gernot Rohr has criticised Argentina over his players’ post-match experience after their 3-0 friendly defeat. Check out the full story below.

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Benin coach Gernot Rohr raises concerns over the visiting team’s post-match experience. (Photo: IANS)

Lionel Messi’s emotional farewell to Argentina ended with a 3-0 victory over Benin, but the match has also sparked criticism over what happened after the final whistle. Benin coach Gernot Rohr claimed his players were unable to take photographs with Messi or exchange shirts with Argentina’s footballers despite trying to make the most of the occasion.

Argentina hosted the friendly game at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires earlier this week, with the match marking the end of Messi’s 21-year international career. While the home crowd celebrated the legendary forward, Rohr said the visiting players were left disappointed by their experience after the game.

Gernot Rohr reveals Benin players’ disappointment

Rohr said his players had hoped to meet Messi and exchange shirts with Argentina’s stars, but their efforts did not succeed. The coach also alleged that security stopped the Benin contingent from entering the area leading to Argentina’s dressing room.

“My players tried everything, but nothing worked. The Argentinians didn’t give our players anything, not even a photo with Messi,” Rohr told RMC Sport.

The Benin coach said his players had arrived with their shirts, hoping to swap them with members of the Argentina squad. However, they were reportedly turned away by security personnel.

“We wanted to exchange shirts, but we didn’t get any. They wouldn’t even allow us to enter their player corridor. Security was turning everyone away. Players were coming with their shirts hoping to swap them with Argentina players,” the 73-year-old added.

Rohr also revealed that he waited around 30 minutes after the match before Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni signed an old match-worn Messi shirt he had brought with him.

Messi shines in Argentina’s 3-0 victory

On the pitch, Argentina produced a strong performance to give their captain a memorable send-off. The first half ended without a goal, but the hosts took control soon after the break.

Messi set up veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi for the opening goal in the 48th minute. He then provided another assist, helping Nico Paz score Argentina’s second with a curling effort.

The Inter Miami star completed the scoring in the 71st minute, converting a penalty to make it 3-0. His performance gave the home supporters another moment to celebrate during an emotional night.

An emotional end to Messi’s international career

After the final whistle, Messi embraced his Argentina teammates as fans applauded and chanted his name. The occasion marked the end of a remarkable international journey that included major titles and years of service to his country.

However, Rohr’s comments have shifted some attention towards Benin’s experience at the friendly. While Argentina celebrated a fitting farewell for their captain, the Benin coach felt his players missed an opportunity to share a special moment with one of football’s biggest stars.