Lionel Messi named in Argentina’s upcoming friendly against Benin, iconic number 10 set for final international appearance

Lionel Messi will bring an end to his illustrious career which saw him reach heights of success and win innumerous individual and team silverwares

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File photo of Lionel Messi. (Credits: IANS)

The Argentina Football Association has confirmed that Lionel Messi will play his final match for the national team next month, weeks after announcing his international retirement following the death of his father and manager Jorge Messi.

The eight-time Ballon d’or winner has been included in Argentina’s squad for a farewell match against Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6. The game comes just weeks after the 39-year-old announced his retirement from international football.

Messi announced his decision on August 31, only seven weeks after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to Spain. He had already written a retirement note two days after the final but the death of his father, Jorge Messi, in early August played a major part in his final decision. Messi said his father’s death left him more convinced that it was time to step away from the national team.

The World Cup final therefore remained Messi’s final competitive appearance for Argentina. It was a disappointing end to another major tournament for the captain, with Argentina finishing runners-up after their defeat to Spain.

Also Read: Former Real Madrid midfielder and 2014 FIFA World Cup golden boot winner James Rodriguez retires from international football

Now, the Benin friendly will give Messi the chance to wear the famous blue and white shirt one final time in front of his home supporters. The Argentine Football Association has planned the game as a farewell, with several members of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad also expected to be involved in the celebrations.

Messi’s numbers for Argentina tell the story of his long career. He has made 207 appearances and scored 125 goals for his country, making him Argentina’s most-capped player and leading goalscorer.

His biggest achievement came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he finally lifted the trophy after Argentina beat France in the final. He also won the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 and helped Argentina win the Finalissima in 2022.

The 2026 World Cup was supposed to be another chapter in that story. Instead, the defeat to Spain became the final competitive game of his Argentina career.

Messi’s journey with Argentina had not always been easy. He lost major finals before finally winning silverwares, including the 2014 World Cup final against Germany as well as back-to-back Copa America losses to Chile in 2015 and 2016.

Lionel Messi is expected to continue his club career with Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami beyond this season. For all the fans eagerly waiting for Messi’s last dance, October 6 is the date.