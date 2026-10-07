Lionel Messi receives standing ovation on 10th minute as Argentina maestro scores on his final international appearance – Watch

Lionel Messi displayed his greatness in what was his last time wearing the Argentina jersey in the international circuit

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Lionel Messi during his final Argentina appearance. (Photo: Argentina national team/X)

Lionel Messi received a standing ovation from the supporters inside the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires as the record eight-time Ballon d’or winner assisted twice and scored a goal himself in what was his final international appearance for the Argentina national team against Benin.

It was an emotional moment for football fans across the globe as Lionel Messi donned the La Albiceleste jersey for one last time. His international career started nearly 20 years ago and the boy from Rosario, after winning possibly everything in the international circuit, bid farewell to his fans at the Argentinian capital.

Whether it were rival fans or home supporters, everyone showed respect to iconic forward. In a way to honour his legacy, the game between Argentina and Benin was paused briefly in the 10th minute with people inside the venue giving a standing ovation to Lionel Messi. The 10th minute was chosen to honour his jersey number.

Minute 10 tribute for Lionel Messi. https://t.co/vUcKILVznI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026

The 39-year-old will leave the international scene but he is expected to continue playing club football for Inter Miami. Messi made the announcement to retire from international football weeks after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and the death of his father Jorge Messi.

Messi assists and scores penalty on final appearance

Lionel Messi had a hitting farewell match with his contribution prevailing Argentina 3-0 against Benin. The maestro was involved in all three goals. He came close to scoring in the first half but Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou kept him out.

Messi also tried his luck with a free-kick and had a volley narrowly miss the target.

His biggest impact came after the break. Messi delivered a corner that Nicolas Otamendi turned into the opening goal with a fine volley. He then set up Nico Paz for Argentina’s second, curling the ball into the youngster’s path before Paz finished from outside the box.

IT DOESN’T GET BETTER THAN THIS The perfect angle of Lionel Messi goal for Argentina against Benin https://t.co/4UouCrHh2M — Football on Predict (@FConPredict) October 7, 2026

Messi got his own goal in the 71st minute. After Argentina were awarded a penalty, the 39-year-old stepped up and sent the ball into the corner to make it 3-0. It was his 126th international goal.

There was still time for one more Messi moment, although he missed a good chance with the goal open. He was named the player of the match after a performance that summed up his career with Argentina – creating chances, scoring and controlling the game when his team needed him.

After 208 appearances and 126 goals for Argentina, he walked away from international football after one final standout display.