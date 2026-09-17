‘Lionel Messi told me I was going to become a champion’: Coach’s big statement after Argentine star’s historic milestone

Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami as the club won the Campeones Cup. Coach Cristian González revealed this after the Argentine star’s historic milestone.

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Football icon Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami on Wednesday night. (Photo: IANS)

Football legend Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami on Wednesday night as the Argentine icon helped his team beat Mexican side Cruz Azul 2-0 in the Campeones Cup final at Nu Stadium.

Messi reached the landmark in just 115 games for the club, making it the fastest he has ever scored 100 goals for any team or country. He had earlier taken 188 matches to reach the century for Barcelona and 174 appearances for Argentina.

Messi reaches milestone in record time

Luis Suárez delivered a perfect cross from the right in the 24th minute, and Messi rose above his marker to head the ball into the net and give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead.

Casemiro then sealed the victory with a late header as Inter Miami secured a 2-0 win and another major trophy under Messi’s leadership.

Interestingly, Messi scored his first-ever goal for Inter Miami against the same club, Cruz Azul, back in 2023. He has now completed a full circle by scoring his 100th goal for the club against them as well.

Messi’s remarkable numbers for Inter Miami

Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has continued to produce impressive numbers. He has scored 76 goals in MLS, 14 in the Leagues Cup, eight in the Concacaf Champions Cup and one at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 100-goal milestone highlights Messi’s impact since moving to American football and adds another memorable achievement to his career.

Cristian González wins trophy in first match

The victory also gave new head coach Cristian “Kily” González a trophy in his very first match in charge of Inter Miami.

González was full of praise for Messi after the final and credited the Argentine superstar for helping him begin his tenure with silverware.

“Leo [Messi] told me I was going to become a champion, and he made it happen,” González said.

“Moving forward, this gives us a huge morale boost, it’s a vital element for us, and while we’ve achieved this, we have to keep going,” he added.

Another Trophy in Messi’s Inter Miami era

The Campeones Cup is the latest piece of silverware added to Inter Miami’s collection during the Messi era. The club has already won the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup since the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived.

Messi, now 39, continues to add to his remarkable list of achievements. Reaching 100 goals for Inter Miami in just 115 games has given the Argentine another major milestone as he continues his career in the United States.