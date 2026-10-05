Lionel Messi’s final Argentina match: All you need to know about football legend farewell game against Benin

Lionel Messi is set to play his final match for Argentina against Benin. Check all details about his farewell game, venue, special No. 10 jersey and tributes.

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Lionel Messi is set to make his final Argentina appearance against Benin. (Photo: IANS)

Lionel Messi is all set to wear the Argentina jersey for one final time as he prepares to say goodbye to international football. The legendary forward will feature for Argentina against Benin in a special friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, October 6.

Messi had already confirmed his decision to retire from international football, but Argentina’s final farewell gives fans a chance to see their captain in the famous blue and white shirt one more time. The match has been planned as a special celebration of his remarkable career with the national team.

Argentina to face Benin in Messi’s farewell

Argentina will take on African side Benin in the friendly at the Estadio Monumental. The match will be Messi’s final appearance for the national team after more than two decades of international football.

Messi made his senior Argentina debut in 2005 and went on to become the country’s most-capped player and leading goalscorer. His biggest achievements with Argentina include the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

The 39-year-old also featured in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina reached the final before losing to Spain. Messi’s farewell match against Benin now gives him an opportunity to close his international career in front of his home fans.

2022 World Cup winners invited

The Argentina Football Association has invited the members of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad to attend the special occasion. Their families have also been invited for what is expected to be an emotional night at the Monumental.

However, not every current Argentina player will be present. Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina are among those who cannot attend after their clubs did not give them permission. Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso are expected to be part of the farewell event.

Messi to wear special no. 10 jersey

Messi will also have a special shirt for his final Argentina appearance. The No. 10 jersey has been designed especially for the farewell game, adding another personal touch to the occasion.

The AFA has also planned ceremonies before and after the match to honour Messi and celebrate his contribution to Argentine football.

Will Argentina retire Messi’s no. 10?

One of the biggest questions around Messi’s farewell is whether Argentina will retire the iconic No. 10 shirt after his international career ends.

There have been strong demands from fans for the number to be kept away from future players. However, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has said that no final decision has been made yet.

“We won’t give the number 10 to anyone until Leo’s match takes place,” Scaloni said. “After that, we’ll see.”

Messi’s final Argentina appearance will therefore be more than just another friendly. It will mark the end of an era for a player who helped Argentina win major trophies and became one of the biggest sporting figures in the country’s history.