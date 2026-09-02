Manchester City break the British transfer fee record to sign 2022 World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea

With this transfer, Fernandez becomes the third most expensive signing in the history of football after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's transfers to Paris Saint-Germain

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Enzo Fernandez signs for Manchester City. (Credits: X/Manchester City)

English Premier League outfit Manchester City, who are getting used to life without head Pep Guardiola for the first time in a decade, have broken England’s record transfer fee by paying a total of 125 million British pounds to rivals Chelsea for the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez on a permanent deal during the deadline day of the transfer market.

This was the second time that an English club paid over a sum of 100 million for Enzo Fernandez, who is expected to reinforce Manchester City’s midfield, which needed rebuilding after a number of experienced names left the Etihad Stadium. While some players left after the expiry of their contracts, others were sold to other clubs on hefty sums.

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Like Rodri, Spain’s 2026 World Cup winning captain for example, was sold to FC Barcelona for over 80 million euros. Another two of Pep Guardiola’s trusted servants – Bernardo Silva and John Stones – left as free agents to Real Madrid and Inter Milan. All of these three players were a part of Manchester City’s massive success in the last 10 years or so.

But since Guardiola’s departure at the end of last season and arrival of his former assistant Enzo Maresca as the new head coach, the squad has gone through a massive shake-up, especially the midfield and frontlines. Manchester City also signed the likes of Eliott Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi on huge transfer fees to give the best chance to Maresca to go and fight for major trophies.

Manchester City will be looking to reclaim the Premier League title, something they won a total of seven times, including four in a row, under Pep Guardiola. However, due to the declining squad and some new faces, the Cityzens could not challenge for the coveted title, finishing third in the 2024/25 season and second below Arsenal last term.

After Pep’s departure, City has spent more than 300 million euros in reinforcements with Enzo Fernandez, a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, becoming the latest addition. Fernandez was under the club’s radar for most of the summer transfer window and a deal was expected to happen on the deadline day.

City’s interest particularly intensified as Enzo Maresca, who has worked with the midfielder during his short stint at Chelsea, pushed for the signing. The Italian mastermind will be hoping for Fernandez to work his magic at the Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez has signed a five-year contract, keeping him at the blue side of Manchester until 2031. The midfielder, 25, has won numerous trophies with his former clubs, most notably the Club World Cup in 2025 with Chelsea.

With this transfer, he also becomes the third most expensive signing in the history of football after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe’s transfers to Paris Saint-Germain.