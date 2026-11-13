Manchester United sack Michael Carrick after worst start in 40 years, announce Mauricio Pochettino as new head coach

The Argentine manager has left the US men's national team to take charge at Old Trafford after Michael Carrick's departure, with the club hoping to turn around their disappointing Premier League campaign.

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Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach (Photo: ManUtd)

Manchester United have appointed veteran Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager in a bid to revive their stuttering Premier League campaign. The 54-year-old has accepted to leave as head coach of the United States men’s national team to replace at Old Trafford.

The English club has signed Pochettino to a two-and-a-half-year contract and he is expected to officially begin his new job on November 18. His first major challenge could come against Liverpool on November 22, with Manchester United preparing for a difficult away fixture.

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The appointment comes at a difficult time for the 20-time English champions, who are currently sitting 18th in the Premier League table after 10 matches.

Pochettino Emotional After Leaving US National Team

Pochettino’s decision to leave the United States was not an easy one. The Argentine became emotional during a press conference on Friday while discussing his departure from the national team.

“One of the most difficult decision in our career,” he said, crying.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager also admitted that the opportunity to manage Manchester United was “difficult to turn down”.

Pochettino had signed a four-year contract extension in August, which was expected to keep him with the United States until the 2030 FIFA World Cup. However, his move to Old Trafford has brought that agreement to an early end.

He will remain with the American team for their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final matches against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday before completing his departure.

Manchester United Turn To Pochettino After Michael Carrick Sacking

Pochettino’s arrival follows the dismissal of Michael Carrick, who was removed from his position on Thursday after Manchester United suffered their worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years.

The club’s management believes the Argentine can help them recover from their poor run of results. United also praised his attacking football, ability to build strong teams and record of improving individual players.

Pochettino becomes Manchester United’s eighth permanent manager or head coach since legendary manager Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013.

The club have struggled to return to their former level since Ferguson’s departure. They have not won the Premier League title since 2013 and have watched rivals Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal move ahead of them.

Pochettino’s Previous Experience Could Help United

Pochettino arrives at Old Trafford with considerable experience of managing top European clubs. He has previously coached Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in England, along with Espanyol in Spain and Paris Saint-Germain in France.

His biggest achievement came at Tottenham where he transformed the London club into genuine Premier League title challengers and took them to the Champions League final in 2019.

He also claimed the French league title with PSG in 2022. But he is yet to win a major trophy in English football after losing the League Cup final with Chelsea in 2024.

The United States Football Federation, meanwhile, will start its search for a new head coach. Pep Guardiola is reportedly among the possible names, while Under-23 coach Steve Cherundolo could also be considered for the position.