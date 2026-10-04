‘Maybe they didn’t believe in themselves’, Khalid Jamil makes honest admission following Blue Tigers 3-0 loss to Brazil

India head coach Khalid Jamil admitted that individual mistakes and a lack of concentration hurt his team badly in the 4-0 defeat to Brazil in their FIFA friendly in Kolkata.

Brazil scored through Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino, who struck twice, as the five-time world champions secured a comfortable win at the Salt Lake Stadium. India had their moments in the opening half but could not make them count.

Jamil was particularly unhappy with the way India conceded their goals. He felt two or three of them could have been avoided and blamed mistakes rather than Brazil’s quality alone.

“I think two or three were soft goals, individual errors,” Jamil said after the match. “Many mistakes. We made a lot of substitutions, tried everyone, but they were not up to the mark. Maybe they didn’t believe in themselves,”

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The India coach also warned his players that chances at international level have to be taken when they come. He said players need to show that they are ready whenever they get an opportunity.

“The players have to know that they have to capitalise on the chances they get (whenever fielded), or else they will not be tried again,” Jamil said.

India managed to stay in the game for the opening 27 minutes and created a few chances of their own. Ryan Williams and Manvir Singh tested the Brazil defence, while Apuia Ralte also came close with an effort from distance.

Jamil was happy with how his team played before the first goal changed the game.

“It shows, if we have the belief, we can do well,” he said. “The more matches we play, the better we will get,”

He also praised India’s approach in the early stages and said the team did not sit back against one of the world’s best sides.

“Personally, I think the players did not lag behind at the start. We did not play defensively. The build-up was good, the passing, movement, I liked the way we played. Then, one error, and everything changed,” Jamil said.

Brazil eventually took control after Estevao opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Pedro added another before half-time, while Lino scored in the 58th minute and again deep into stoppage time.

Jamil also defended goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who was replaced at half-time. He said the defeat could not be blamed on one player and called it a collective mistake.

India now have little time to reflect on the result. They will face two-time world champions Uruguay at the same venue on October 6. Jamil’s main task will be to cut out the defensive errors while keeping the positive attacking approach India showed against Brazil.