Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal again as Maclaren’s strike seals sixth straight Derby win

Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal 1-0 in the Kolkata Derby as Jamie Maclaren scored the winner to secure their sixth straight win and move five points clear at the top of the ISL table.

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Maclaren's strike gives Mohun Bagan Derby glory again (Image - MG Indian Super League)

Mohun Bagan won the Kolkata Derby again. They beat East Bengal 1-0 in the Indian Super League. Jamie Maclaren scored the only goal in the second half. The game was played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday.

Maclaren is from Australia. He scored in the 67th minute. This was the sixth win in a row for Mohun Bagan. East Bengal still wait for their first ISL win over Mohun Bagan. The Mohun Bagan fans were very happy. They sang and cheered loud.

The game was 0-0 after one hour. Then Mohun Bagan coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made some changes. His new players brought fresh legs and new energy. The changes worked well.

Mehtab Singh gave a cross from the right side. The ball reached Liston Colaco. Colaco had come on less than 10 minutes before. He gave a soft header to Maclaren. The pass put Maclaren in front of the goal.

East Bengal players said it was offside. But Maclaren stayed calm. The 33-year-old player put the ball past goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa. He did not rush. He just put the ball in the net.

East Bengal coach Antonio Lopez Habas would have been more happy at half-time. His team played better in the first half. They had more of the ball and made more chances.

In the first 30 minutes, the game went back and forth. Anirudh Thapa had a good chance to score for Mohun Bagan. Subhasish Bose gave a low cross from the left. But Thapa could not keep his shot on target. He missed the goal.

It was the best chance for both teams in the first half. But East Bengal made more chances. They kept the ball well and pushed forward.

In the 36th minute, Rahul Bheke gave a bad clearance. The ball fell to Jay Gupta on the left. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was out of his place. Gupta took a shot. His shot hit the post. East Bengal fans held their breath.

Gupta made danger again with a low cross from the left. But Alberto Rodriguez made a big sliding block. He saved the goal for Mohun Bagan. It was a very big block.

The game opened up after one hour. Mohun Bagan made attacking changes. Colaco took a swerving free-kick. It nearly fooled Lachenpa. But the goalkeeper got his gloves to the ball. He then stopped Lallianzuala Chhangte’s rebound too.

But East Bengal’s fight was broken soon after. Maclaren scored the goal. The goal changed the whole game.

The win took Mohun Bagan five points clear at the top of the table. East Bengal stayed ninth with seven points from five matches.