Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Get the full preview and live streaming details for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2026-27 match right here

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on Monday, October 26, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The Mariners will look to build on their recent win, while Chennaiyin will aim to register their first victory of the season.

Mohun Bagan began their campaign with a 1-0 defeat against NorthEast United FC but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Sporting Club Delhi. Chennaiyin, meanwhile, opened their season with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa before losing 2-0 to Bengaluru FC.

The hosts will be keen to make the most of their home advantage and collect three points. Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has stressed the need for his players to be more clinical in front of goal after they created several chances in their opening matches.

“When you do 26 attempts, you cannot have zero goals. You should have at least three or four goals,” Dilmperis said, highlighting the importance of converting chances.

The coach also wants his team to raise the tempo, avoid mistakes in possession and work together in both attack and defence.

“It’s Chennaiyin. We have to win. We have to defend all together and we have to attack all together,” he added.

Mohun Bagan have several attacking options, with Lee Harry Erwin and Miguel Figueira finding the net in the win over Sporting Club Delhi. Anirudh Thapa and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith will also face their former club. Jamie Maclaren’s availability remains a concern, while Abdul Sahal has been unwell and Figueira has been dealing with a hamstring issue.

Chennaiyin, coached by Clifford Miranda, will look to improve after taking only one point from their first two games. The Marina Machans took the lead against FC Goa through Irfan Yadwad but conceded an equaliser in the 75th minute. They then suffered a 2-0 loss against Bengaluru FC.

Miranda acknowledged the quality of Mohun Bagan, describing them as possibly one of the contenders for the title. However, he said his team’s focus would remain on its own performance.

“For me, the most important thing is the strength of my team and the unity of my team. I think if we control that, if we have that thing, then it’s going to be a good result for us,” he said.

Miranda has ruled out Glan Martins, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Maheson Singh through injury. Harmandeep Singh and Nikola Stojanovic are available, while Madih Talal continues to regain full fitness.

Mohun Bagan won their previous meeting with Chennaiyin at Salt Lake Stadium 2-0 in February 2026, with Maclaren and Dimitrios Petratos scoring. The hosts will hope for a similar result as they look to continue their winning run.

When and where to watch?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2026-27 match will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST) and live streaming will be available on the ISL YouTube channel, Sony LIV app/website and the Sony Sports Network.