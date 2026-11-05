Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata: When, Where, How to Watch Live Score, TV Telecast Online

Leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giants will host struggling Odisha FC in ISL 2026 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday.

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant are at top of ISL 2026 Points Table currently. (Source: X)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026: Table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to consolidate lead at the top of the ISL 2026 Points table when they host Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday. The Mariners have already collected nine points from four matches, while Odisha have managed only two points from their opening three outings.

The Mariners have been ruthlessly efficient in recent weeks, recovering from an early setback to string together three wins in a row. Their latest 2-1 win over Punjab FC highlighted the quality of their attacking options, with Lee Erwin and Dejan Drazic from Bosnia and Herzegovina both finding the back of the net. Adding to Odisha FC’s defensive woes is the return of Australian striker Jamie Maclaren, who is back in the squad after recovering from injury. Maclaren famously dismantled the Juggernauts with a four-goal masterclass the last time these two sides met at the Salt Lake Stadium, in a 5-1 host victory.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis wants his side to show intent from the opening whistle. “The team should start from the first second with more concentration and more aggressiveness,” he said.

Dilmperis also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being at the top of the table, adding, “I don’t know if this is a fact that is going to give us confidence, but for sure it will make us be more responsible.”

Bagan will be without Sahal Abdul Samad, who suffered a knee injury against Punjab FC, and Miguel Figueira, who scored the winner against Sporting Club Delhi in the Mariners first victory of the season.

Odisha FC, meanwhile, will look to build on consecutive draws against Inter Kashi and NorthEast United FC. Head coach TG Purushothaman has acknowledged the need for more creativity in midfield and a sharper attacking approach, but believes his side can take confidence from its defensive improvement.

After keeping a first clean sheet against NorthEast, Odisha will need to maintain that discipline against the league leaders. Purushothaman underlined the importance of the fixture, saying, “It is a match for survival match. We have to play like that to handle this match.”

Behind the walls of Kolkata, the Mariners prepare to face the Juggernauts. One side looks to defend, the other to break through in search of a first #MGISL13 victory. ⚔️ Watch #MBSGOFC live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV. #WeAreOpen https://t.co/BQHhMnUo05 — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 5, 2026

Here are all the details about Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match…

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match going to take place?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match will take place on Thursday, November 5.

Where is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match going to take place?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match will be held at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match start?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match will begin at 730pm IST.

Where can I watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match LIVE on TV in India?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match live streaming in India?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV website and app in India as well as ISL’s YouTube channel.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 match Squads

Mohun Bagan Super Giants: Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Priyansh Dubey; Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Samir Zeljković, Subhasish Bose, Alberto Rodríguez, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Alex Saji, Asish Rai, Thangjam Roshan Singh; Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Miguel Figueira, Sayan Banerjee, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Sahal Abdul Samad, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte; Forwards: Liston Colaço, Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, Lee Erwin, Jamie Maclaren, Dejan Dražić, Suhail Ahmad Bhat

Odisha FC: Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Anuj Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Manas Dubey, Vishnuprasath Vishnuprasath; Defenders: Kojam Beyong, Subham Bhattacharya, Saurabh Bhanwala, Saviour Gama, Tejas Krishna, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Raj Kumar Sanyasi, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Tankadhar Bag, Stephen Eze; Midfielders: Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Rahul KP, Manu Molina, Imran Khan, Nandhakumar Sekar, K. Lalrinfela, Giorgi Aburjania, Narendra Naik, Aashir Vazhappilli, Nihal Sudeesh, Mahmoud Eid, Arjun MM; Forwards: Everton, Rahim Ali, VP Suhair, Heikrujam Sanathoi Singh, Kartik Hantal, Ritwik Das