Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

The two unbeaten teams will lock horns with one another in a crucial game at the Salt Lake Stadium with the winner guaranteed to take top spot

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Punjab FC will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Indian Super League 2026-27 season when they take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, October 31. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Mohun Bagan head into the contest after a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. Manvir Singh scored the only goal in the second half to help the Mariners secure three points. The result also extended their winning run, and they will be keen to make the most of home advantage against a side that has started the season well.

Punjab FC, meanwhile, have collected seven points from their opening matches and are currently second in the table. The Shers have shown good fighting spirit and have managed to get results even in difficult situations. However, head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis admitted that conceding goals remains a concern for his side.

“Of course, conceding goals in the previous games is something that is bothering us. But it is something that we are working on,” Dermitzakis said.

The Punjab coach also stressed the team’s attitude ahead of the difficult away fixture. “We are a team that fights. We are a team that never gives up,” he added.

Captain Nikhil Prabhu shared a similar message, saying the players have been asked to fight for every ball and believe in themselves until the final whistle.

The match also brings an interesting reunion between the two coaches. Mohun Bagan head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis will face his former club, while Dermitzakis was his mentor when he began his coaching career in 2010. Dilmperis described the Punjab coach as his best friend but made it clear that his focus is on getting a win for Mohun Bagan.

Midfielder Samir Zeljković will also face his former team after joining Mohun Bagan from Punjab ahead of the season. He acknowledged the quality of the Punjab squad and expects a tough contest.

Mohun Bagan have dominated this fixture in the ISL, winning all five previous meetings between the sides. Their most recent league encounter ended in a 3-2 victory for the Mariners in April.

Punjab will be eager to change that record, while Mohun Bagan will look to continue their winning run. With both sides chasing important points, Saturday’s contest could be a close test for the hosts.

The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the MG ISL YouTube channel