Mumbai City FC sack Manolo Marquez after winless start in ISL 2026-27

Mumbai City FC and head coach Manolo Marquez have mutually agreed to part ways after winless start in ISL 2026-27. Islanders yet to win in 4 matches.

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Mumbai City FC sack Manolo Marquez after winless start in ISL 2026-27 (Photo: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC and head coach Manolo Marquez have parted ways after a very bad start to the ISL 2026-27 season. The Islanders have not won even one match in their first four games. The club announced this big news on Friday. Both sides have agreed to end the deal for the rest of the season. Marquez had joined the club only this season on a one-year contract.

Mumbai City FC have had a very poor start this season. They have played four matches so far and are still waiting for their first win.

The team lost to Churchill Brothers and Sporting Club Delhi. They only managed to get draws against Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC. The fans were not happy with the results. The management also felt the team was not going in the right direction.

After these results, both the club and Marquez decided to part ways. The club said they still trust their current squad. They want to improve their performance in the upcoming matches.

What Did Mumbai City FC Say In Statement?

In a statement, Mumbai City FC confirmed that both parties had agreed to part ways. The club said they will continue with the same squad and will try to make the team stronger in the coming days.

“As with every ISL club this season, we are navigating a new era for Indian football. In many ways, this marks a fresh start for the top tier of the Indian game. We brought Manolo to the club for his experience and track record in Indian football. Our focus now remains on supporting the first team and achieving our objectives for the ongoing season. Further updates on the squad and coaching setup will be communicated through the club’s official channels in due course,” Sujay Sharma, Director of Football, Mumbai City FC, said in an statement.

The club also made it clear that neither party will make any more comments on this matter.

Thank You https://t.co/cYXYMtI1SQ — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 6, 2026

Who Is Manolo Marquez?

Marquez is a very famous name in Indian football. He started his journey in India in 2020. He first made Hyderabad FC a strong team. He helped them win their first big trophy, the ISL Cup in the 2021-22 season.

After three good years with Hyderabad, he joined FC Goa. There, he won back-to-back Super Cup titles. He also took Goa to the AFC Champions League Two campaign.

Along with club football, Marquez also worked as the head coach of the Indian national team. He was one of the few coaches to handle both club and country at the same time.

What Is Next For Mumbai City?

Mumbai City have started their search for a new coach. For now, the team will continue with the same players. The club said more updates about the squad and coaching staff will be shared soon through official channels.

The Islanders will now hope for a fresh start. Their next few matches will be very important to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.