Mumbai City FC Vs SC Delhi, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Here's the full preview and live streaming details for the Mumbai City FC vs SC Delhi, ISL match later today

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai City FC will take on Sporting Club Delhi in their first home match of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season at the Mumbai Football Arena today from 5:00PM (IST) onwards. Both teams are searching for their first victory of the campaign and will look to collect three important points.

Mumbai City have had a slow start under head coach Manolo Márquez. They are ninth in the league table with two points from three matches, having suffered one defeat and played out two draws. SC Delhi, meanwhile, are 12th with just one point from three games. They have lost twice and drawn once.

The Islanders will be keen to make their home advantage count after playing their first three matches away from Mumbai.

Mumbai City began their campaign with a 1-2 defeat against newly promoted Churchill Brothers. Sergio Llamas scored a late penalty, but it was not enough to save the Islanders from defeat.

They then travelled to Delhi to face Punjab FC, where the two teams played out a 1-1 draw. Leandro Otormín scored from the penalty spot for Mumbai, but Punjab managed to find an equaliser in the closing stages.

Their most recent outing against Kerala Blasters also ended in a goalless draw. Mumbai managed to keep a clean sheet but failed to find the back of the net.

Marquez will now hope that his players can turn their performances into a win in front of their home supporters.

Speaking ahead of the match, the Mumbai City head coach said, “It is always important to win, whether it is the first game of the season or, in this case, our first home game. We are playing better with every game, and I feel we deserve more points than we have.”

Defender Lazar Cirkovic also spoke about the team’s preparations and the importance of home support.

“The atmosphere in the team is very good, and everybody is ready despite the unfortunate injuries we have had. We are looking forward to our first home match, and we are looking for our first three points of the season,” he said.

SC Delhi have also struggled to find consistency in their opening three matches. They began their campaign with a 2-3 defeat against Bengaluru FC, despite scoring twice. They then suffered a 1-2 loss against Mohun Bagan Super Giant after taking an early lead through Lalrinliana Hnamte.

In their previous match against FC Goa, SC Delhi looked set for their first victory after Juan Peña gave them the lead. However, Goa scored a late equaliser to force a 1-1 draw.

The visitors will now look to improve their defensive performance and avoid dropping points in the closing stages once again.