NEUFC owner John Abraham says ‘football will be the new cricket’ in India, predicts big change ahead of ISL 2026-27

John Abraham believes football will be the new cricket in India as the ISL enters a new era ahead of the 2026-27 season.

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NEUFC owner John Abraham on ISL’s new era.

Mumbai, September 6, 2026: The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to enter a new season on October 10, and NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham believes Indian football is ready for a major change.

The Bollywood actor shared his views during the unveiling of NorthEast United FC’s new-season jersey in Mumbai on Saturday. With the upcoming ISL season expected to bring greater involvement from the clubs, Abraham feels the changes could have a big impact on the sport in India.

John Abraham predicts big change in Indian Football

Abraham believes football can challenge cricket’s popularity in the country, with club owners now playing a bigger role in the league.

“Football will be the new cricket (in India) from this year, because the club owners have taken over the league. You will see a huge paradigm shift in football from this season, and as one of the owners, I’m hoping to see that change.”

He also stressed that ISL club owners are working together with the common aim of helping Indian football grow.

“All the owners in the Indian Super League want football to do better in the country. We’re all very cohesive as we want to make this work. So, we’re hoping for the best”, he said.

NEUFC owner proud of Club’s journey

Abraham also spoke about the challenge of running NorthEast United FC while competing against clubs backed by much bigger companies.

“As a single owner competing with multi-billion-dollar corporations, we’re punching above our weight. We’re really proud of ourselves and our region. We’ve got Northeast into the main fold with partners like Reebok along with other public and private sector entities supporting us. That speaks about the confidence in the league and in the sport.”

NorthEast United have enjoyed a strong run in recent years, winning back-to-back Durand Cup titles in 2024 and 2025. However, the ISL trophy remains missing from their cabinet.

Abraham is now hoping his team can go all the way in the upcoming campaign.

“I really got teary-eyed because I get emotional about my club and I’m in love with my club. Not because of any vanity reasons, but it’s because we worked really hard to stay afloat and to be here. We’re very proud to be the club we are. We’re looking forward to the ISL starting next month, and we are going to fight for the title.”

‘We’re a movement’: Abraham on Northeast United

For Abraham, NorthEast United’s importance goes beyond results on the football pitch. He believes the club has become a symbol of unity for the region.

“I think today, Northeast United FC is not just a football team. We’re a movement. The Northeast has seen a lot of civil tension, but the only exception to every rule has been our football club, which has been a binding factor.”

The 2026-27 ISL season will begin on October 10 and is scheduled to run until May 2027. The competition will also return to its traditional home-and-away format after last season’s shortened single-leg campaign.