NorthEast United FC and Sporting Club Delhi share the spoils in historic night at Imphal

A jam-packed crowd at Imphal’s Khuman Lampak Stadium witnessed the city’s first-ever ISL match as Mohammed Aimen and Antonio Moyano scored in the first half to help NorthEast United FC and Sporting Club Delhi play out a 1-1 draw

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Action from the NorthEast United FC vs SC Delhi, ISL 2026-27 match in Imphal. (Photo: NorthEast United/X)

NorthEast United FC and Sporting Club Delhi played out a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League 2026-27 fixture at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. The first-ever ISL match in the state of Manipur witnessed two excellent goals, while both teams also had efforts ruled out in the second half.

Mohammed Aimen gave Sporting Club Delhi an early lead with a stunning strike in the sixth minute before Antonio Moyano brought NorthEast United back into the contest in the 28th minute.

The Highlanders started aggressively and won two corners in the opening two minutes. However, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock through Aimen. The winger collected the ball on the left, cut inside the penalty area and curled a brilliant shot into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh with no chance.

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NorthEast United responded well and found their equaliser midway through the first half. Nikhil Barla delivered a clever lobbed pass towards Moyano, who controlled the ball despite pressure from the Delhi defenders. The Spanish midfielder then moved inside before sending a low shot past goalkeeper Nora Fernandes at the near post.

Both teams went into the half-time break level, but the second half produced plenty of drama. NorthEast United thought they had taken the lead in the 55th minute through Lalrinliana Hnamte.

After Rodriguinho made a run into the box and went down following a challenge from Eneko Satrustegui, Hnamte reacted quickly to the loose ball and found the net. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

The Highlanders had another opportunity to move ahead in the 77th minute when Alaaeddine Ajaraie found the back of the net with a long-range effort. However, the referee disallowed the goal after spotting a foul by Macarton Louis Nickson during the build-up.

NorthEast United pushed forward in the closing stages, with Ajaraie creating further attacking opportunities. The home side received strong support from the crowd but could not find a winner as Sporting Club Delhi defended well to secure a point.

The result means NorthEast United remain third in the ISL standings with 12 points from seven matches. SC Delhi are fourth with nine points from the same number of games.