NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Goa begin a new chapter under Ángel Viadero, who faces his longtime friend Juan Pedro Benali in Guwahati. The Gaurs will look to overcome NorthEast United's strong home form and hand their new coach a winning start

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

NorthEast United FC will look to extend their unbeaten run when they take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The Highlanders will have home advantage but face a strong challenge from an FC Goa side that has undergone changes and will be keen to make a mark this season.

NorthEast United have made a positive start to their campaign and will be eager to maintain their consistency. Their performances so far have shown good organisation and attacking intent. The Guwahati-based side will look to use their home support to put FC Goa under pressure and collect another important three points.

The Highlanders will also be hoping their attacking players can continue to deliver. However, maintaining defensive discipline will be equally important against a Goa side that has the quality to punish mistakes.

FC Goa, on the other hand, will begin a new chapter under head coach Ángel Viadero. The Spanish tactician takes charge of the Gaurs for the first time after replacing the previous coaching setup. Interestingly, Viadero shares a 25-year friendship with NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali, having worked alongside him at four different clubs.

Despite having only three training sessions with his new squad, Viadero is keen to make an immediate impact. He has made it clear that his team will play for a win from the start.

“I want the team to compete from the get-go. I want it to be a serious team from the upcoming match itself. I want us to look for a win immediately,” Viadero said.

Benali, meanwhile, expects his former colleague to bring some tactical changes to FC Goa but believes his team will be able to adjust during the game.

“Angel is one of my best friends. We’ve been friends for 25 years now. We’ve worked together in four different teams,” Benali said.

FC Goa have collected five points from four matches and are currently seventh in the standings. They have recorded one win, two draws and one defeat. Francisco ‘Franchu’ Feuillassier has been among their key attacking players with two goals and an assist, while Christian ‘Chiki’ Borrego has also scored twice.

NorthEast United will have some injury and fitness concerns heading into the match. Asheer Akhtar is hospitalised with dengue, while Nikola Ninković and Samte Buanthanglun are also unavailable due to injuries.

The Highlanders will be favourites going into the contest, given their form and home advantage. However, FC Goa’s new coach will be keen to start his tenure with a positive result.

When and where to watch?

The NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2026-27 match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati will start from 7:30PM (IST) onwards and live streaming will be available live on the ISL YouTube channel and Sony Sports Network.