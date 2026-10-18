NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Get the full preview and live streaming details for the NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League match right here

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Players in action during the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Arun Chandrabos)

NorthEast United FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, October 18. Both teams enter the Gameweek 2 fixture after winning their opening matches and will look to continue their strong start to the season.

NorthEast United secured a 1-0 win over defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their opening match. The Highlanders scored late to claim all three points and will now look to make the most of their home advantage against Kerala Blasters.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali was pleased with the result but warned his players against becoming complacent. He expects a tough contest against a Kerala side managed by Ashley Westwood.

“It’s like a game of chess. Ashley is a very good coach, talented and smart. These are the first steps of a long marathon. We need to stay focused, be humble, down to earth, work more and try not to make mistakes,” Benali said.

NorthEast United will need another disciplined performance to get past the visitors. Their tactical flexibility and ability to press opponents could prove important, especially if Kerala look to control possession and create chances through the midfield.

Kerala Blasters also began their campaign with a win, beating Inter Kashi 2-0 at the Balewadi Stadium. Captain Vibin Mohanan opened the scoring before debutant Andre Green found the net late in the match to seal the victory.

However, Westwood believes his team still has work to do despite keeping a clean sheet in their opening fixture. The coach pointed to the arrival of new players and limited preparation time as factors affecting the team’s progress.

“We didn’t really have a good game at the back, but we kept a clean sheet, so it was a good start to the season. We’re trying to improve because new players have come in and we’re trying to help each other at the back,” Westwood said.

The Kerala Blasters coach will expect his defence to be more organised against a NorthEast United side that showed it can punish opponents late in a match. The visitors will also hope to build on the confidence gained from their win over Inter Kashi.

The head-to-head record favours Kerala Blasters, who have won nine of their 25 meetings with NorthEast United. Six matches have gone the Highlanders’ way, while 10 encounters have ended in draws. Their previous meeting in Kochi finished 1-1.

When and where to watch?

The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST today and fans can watch the game live on the MG ISL YouTube channel and SonyLIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.