NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview, when and where to watch?

After a successful outing overall earlier this year, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to get off to a winning start in the new Indian Super League season against NorthEast United FC. Get the full preview and live streaming details here

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Title : Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC in IFA Shield Final Caption : Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players pose with the IFA Shield trophy after defeating East Bengal FC 1-0 in the final at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, October 08, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to carry their recent success into the Indian Super League 2026-27 season when they face NorthEast United FC in Guwahati in their opening match toay. The Mariners enter the contest after winning the IFA Shield while NorthEast will be keen to make a strong start in front of their home supporters.

The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams have reasons to target a positive result as the ISL returns to its regular home-and-away format after last season’s shortened campaign.

Mohun Bagan look to continue winning run

Mohun Bagan have had a busy and successful run in 2026. They recently lifted the IFA Shield after beating East Bengal 1-0 in the final on October 8. The result added to their confidence ahead of the new ISL campaign, although the team will now have to carry that form into a longer league season.

The Kolkata side also faced NorthEast United in the IFA Shield, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. That result showed the Highlanders can trouble the Mariners, even when Mohun Bagan control large parts of the game.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has made his expectations clear. He wants his side to play with greater intensity and aggression, and has stressed that winning is the main target. The coach has also worked on two formations, 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1, giving the team options to adjust during matches.

Mohun Bagan have added several players to their squad, including India winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, Serbian attacker Dejan Dražić and defender Rahul Bheke. Scottish forward Lee Harry Erwin, who scored in the IFA Shield final, will also look to make an impact.

NorthEast United seek a response

NorthEast United will want to put their IFA Shield semi-final defeat behind them. They lost 7-2 to East Bengal and will need a much more organised performance against a Mohun Bagan side with attacking options across the pitch.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali has backed his squad’s depth and tactical flexibility. The return of striker Allaeddine Ajaraie is a major boost. Ajaraie won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball in the 2024-25 ISL season and will be expected to lead the attack.

The Highlanders will need to stay compact and avoid giving Mohun Bagan too much space in the final third. Their home advantage could help, but they will have to be sharper in defence than they were in the Shield semi-final.

When and where to watch?

The NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be broadcasted live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network on television screens.