NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Live Streaming Info, ISL Match IGA Stadium, Guwahati: When, Where, How to Watch on TV and Online

Here are the live streaming details for the Indian Super League (ISL) between NorthEast United vs Bengaluru. Scroll down to find out all the details.

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NorthEast United vs Bengaluru (ISL) live streaming details (Image - X)

Another day, another important match for football fans. NorthEast United will take on Bengaluru in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026, on Friday, October 30 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Both teams are looking for a victory in this match to move forward in the ongoing league. Both sides are delivering an impressive performance in the Indian Super League (ISL). Their rankings in the standings will describe their performances more perfectly.

Currently, NorthEast United is leading the table with seven points. The club has played three matches in the ongoing league, where they played 3 matches and won 2 matches out of them. Their two victories came against Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters.

In both games, they showcased absolute brilliance. In the match against Mohun Bagan, they scored one goal and didn’t give a chance to their rivals to score a goal and won the match by 1-0.

Meanwhile, in the Kerala Blasters’ clash. Their players displayed an excellent performance as they managed to beat Kerala Blasters by scoring four goals and defeating them by 3 goals and lead 4-1.

On the other hand, their rivals Bengaluru are holding the fourth spot in the standings. Throughout this league, they have played 2 matches and succeeded in winning both the games.

In the first game, they faced SC Delhi, where they successfully defeated them 3-2. In the next game, they faced Chennaiyin, who are struggling to get their first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL). Bengaluru defeated them in the game by 2-0 to steal the fourth spot in the points table.

Ahead of this important clash. It’s time to find out the live-streaming details for NorthEast United vs Bengaluru clash.

When is NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League match going to take place?

The NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League will take place on Friday, October 30.

Where is NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League match going to take place?

The NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League will be held at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

What time will NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League match start?

The NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League match will start at 6:30pm IST.

Where NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League match LIVE on TV in India?

The NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports Network.

How can I watch NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League match live streaming in India?

The NorthEast United vs Bengaluru Indian Super League match will be available for live streaming on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.