NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Streaming Info, ISL Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Kontha Ahallup: When, Where, How to Watch on TV and Online

Here are the live-streaming details for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 clash between NorthEast United vs SC Delhi. Scroll down to read the full story.

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NorthEast United vs SC Delhi Live Streaming Info (Image - X)

Another important day for Indian football fans as NorthEast United will take on SC Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27. Both teams are delivering a remarkable performance, which is helping them move forward in the points table.

Throughout this ongoing tournament. Both teams delivered an outstanding performance. NorthEast United has played 6 matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) so far, where they managed to win 3 games with 2 draws and one loss. In the points table, NorthEast United secured 11 points.

On the other hand, their opponents, SC Delhi, also presented a sensational performance as they secured the fourth spot in the points table with 8 points. They have played six games, where they won 2 matches with 2 draws and 2 defeats.

Speaking about their last matches. NorthEast United played their last match against Goa. This match was full of chaos and intense moments. Both teams delivered an outstanding performance as the players gave each other tough fights and contests.

In this match, FC Goa put in little extra effort than NorthEast United, which helped them to score the one and only goal in the match. Muhammed Nemil was the star who scored a goal for FC Goa and helped them defeat NorthEast United to move forward in the tournament.

On the other hand, let’s discuss SC Delhi’s last match. In their last game, SC Delhi faced East Bengal. This match was also an intense one as both teams’ players displayed their brilliance to make their side look strong and dominating.

There were a total of four goals scored in this match. Both teams scored 2-2 goals as this match was a draw. East Bengal’s star player, Aké Loba, scored a last-moment goal, which helped East Bengal to level the scores. Edmund Lalrindika scored the first goal for East Bengal in this match, while for SC Delhi, Carlos Fortes and Ashutosh Mehta were the stars who scored important goals.

It’s going to be interesting which side will dominate and register victory in the evening clash.

NorthEast United vs SC Delhi, ISL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

NorthEast United vs SC Delhi, ISL 2026 match at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Kontha Ahallup on Tuesday, November 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Indian fans can watch the match live on the SonyLIV app and website. The game will also be streamed free of cost on the official YouTube channel of the Indian Super League (MG ISL).

For television viewers, the match will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.