Odisha FC head coach and captain sends strong message to Punjab FC ahead of ISL clash, says…

Odisha FC head coach T.G. Purushothaman and captain Lalthathanga Khawlhring sends a strong message to their opponents, Punjab FC, ahead of ISL clash.

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Odisha FC head coach and captain opens up on clash vs Punjab FC in ISL 2026

Another important match will be played in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 as Punjab will face Odisha in an intense match. This game will be played at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana.

Ahead of this match, Odisha FC head coach T.G. Purushothaman and captain Lalthathanga Khawlhring addressed the media for the maiden game in the MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season against Punjab FC, where they opened up about their strategy for the game.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC will aim to perform well in the tournament as the juggernauts will aim to deliver their impressive performances to get the result with their consistency and discipline. With their new players, Odisha FC will try to make their more comfortable and easy for them in the tournament.

Reflecting on the team’s poor performance in pre-season matches, head coach T.G. Purushothaman revealed that the team must adapt to the circumstances, and they will focus more on their performance. “As professionals, we have to adapt to the situation. We need to turn the negatives into positives and focus on performing well.”

He also emphasized Odisha FC’s identity, emphasising commitment and competition for places within the squad. “Our identity is clear — fight for everything and give your best until the referee blows the final whistle.”

Odisha FC Lalthathanga Khawlhring also shared the team’s atmosphere and how confident they are to kick-off the tournament. They are also positive about their new signings and the existing squad as well. They are ready to begin their tournament as their rivals are Punjab.

Before this match, the captain also revealed the importance of taking responsibility and working together as a unit. Odisha FC is filled with a blend of new signings and existing players. They need to make a positive start as it will help to move forward in the tournament positively.

He shared that he sees this opportunity as an honour instead of a burden. “I don’t see it as pressure; I take it as an honour. It won’t be easy, but I will take as much responsibility as I can and always be there for the team, the staff and the club,” he said.