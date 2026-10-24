Odisha FC Vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2026-27: Preview and live streaming – All you need to know

Odisha FC will look to bounce back and secure their first win of the ISL 2026-27 season when they face NorthEast United FC. Check out the match preview, head-to-head record, kick-off time and live streaming details

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Odisha FC will look to register their first win of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season when they take on NorthEast United FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 7:30PM (IST) onwards. The visitors, meanwhile, will aim to continue their winning run after picking up six points from their opening two matches.

Odisha have managed just one point from their first two games and will be under pressure to deliver in front of their home supporters. Head coach TG Purushothaman will want his team to turn their performances into results after a difficult start to the campaign.

The Juggernauts began their season with a 2-1 defeat against Punjab FC. They then played out a 1-1 draw against Inter Kashi, missing the chance to claim their first three points. Odisha will need to be more clinical in front of goal and avoid conceding late goals if they want to challenge the Highlanders.

Purushothaman has acknowledged the challenge posed by NorthEast United, pointing to the understanding the visitors have developed over the past few seasons.

“It will be a tough match for us. They are a well-gelled team. They have been playing together for two to three years. Their understanding and combinations are good,” the Odisha head coach said.

He also urged his players to handle the pressure and focus on their performance rather than the expectations surrounding the team.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, have made a strong start to the season. Juan Pedro Benali’s side opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant before recording an emphatic 4-1 win against Kerala Blasters FC.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored twice against Kerala Blasters, while Antonio Moyano and CK Aman also found the net. The Highlanders will hope their attacking players can maintain that form against an Odisha defence that has conceded goals in both of its opening fixtures.

Despite their strong start, Benali has warned his players against underestimating Odisha. The hosts defeated NorthEast United 4-1 in their previous meeting in March, with Rahul K.P. scoring twice.

“Last season, everybody underestimated Odisha, and they beat us here. We don’t want to make the same mistake,” Benali said.

NorthEast United will be without defender Asheer Akhtar, who is recovering from a broken rib. Odisha’s new signing Stephen Eze, meanwhile, will look to strengthen the defence as the hosts search for their first victory.

When and where to watch?

The Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2026-27 match will kick off at 7:30PM (IST) today at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Live streaming will be available on he Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.