Portugal Coach Jorge Jesus makes strong statement on Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement after Denmark heavy defeat

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has ruled out any possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to international football, saying there is "no going back" after the legendary forward's retirement.

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Portugal coach Jorge Jesus on Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement after Denmark loss (Image: X)

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has made it clear that Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement will not be reversed, saying there is “no going back” after his team suffered a heavy 1-4 defeat against Denmark in their UEFA Nations League match on Saturday.

The match at Estadio Municipal in Braga was Portugal’s first outing following Ronaldo’s retirement from international football. It was expected to be an emotional occasion as the team and supporters paid tribute to their former captain. Denmark, though, ruined the party with a commanding display and two goals from Rasmus Hojlund.

Portugal Pay Tribute To Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s contribution to Portuguese football was remembered before and during the match. All 11 Portugal players walked onto the pitch wearing shirts featuring the iconic number seven, which the legendary forward wore throughout his international career.

The home crowd also joined the celebrations. In the seventh minute Ronaldo’s image appeared on the big screen and the stadium erupted into applause and chants of his name.

However, the emotional atmosphere soon turned difficult for the hosts as Denmark took control of the contest. Portugal created a few chances in the opening half, but they struggled to make them count.

Speaking after the defeat, Jesus was asked whether Portugal missed having their 41-year-old former captain in the team. The manager made it clear that Ronaldo’s decision had to be respected.

“People miss him and have not forgotten what Cris gave over 23 years with the national team, but there is no going back on the matter.”

He further explained that Ronaldo had made his own choice and that there was no point in discussing his absence.

“Do I miss him? How can I miss him when he is no longer in the national team? The only way I would miss him is if he were beside me, but he no longer plays; he is no longer here, he made his own decision,” he signed off.

Denmark Hand Portugal A Heavy Defeat

Portugal started brightly, with Vitinha and Pedro Neto testing the Danish defence. Neto forced goalkeeper Mads Hermansen into a save, while another attempt following a Diogo Dalot cross also failed to produce a goal.

Denmark thought they had taken the lead through Hojlund in the 38th minute, but the goal was ruled out after Joachim Andersen was penalised for a foul in the build-up.

The visitors eventually went ahead in the 43rd minute when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg converted a penalty. Denmark carried that advantage into the second half, with Hojlund scoring twice in the 50th and 57th minutes.

Andersen added a fourth goal in the 75th minute, heading home Mathias Jensen’s cross. Hojlund’s second goal also led to travelling Denmark supporters chanting Lionel Messi’s name, referring to Ronaldo’s long-standing rivalry with the Argentine star.

The result marked Portugal’s heaviest home defeat in 105 years and their biggest loss in 12 years, according to 433. They had last conceded four goals at home in a 4-4 draw against Cyprus in 2010.

Despite the setback, Portugal remain top of League A Group A and have secured a place in the quarter-finals. Denmark, meanwhile, need only a point against Norway in their final group match on Tuesday to confirm their qualification.