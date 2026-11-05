Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo announces retiremement from international football

Cristiano Ronaldo retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football after 23-year Portugal career.

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Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo announces retiremement from international football (Photo: IANS)

Cristiano Ronaldo retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a legendary 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old superstar confirmed his decision in an emotional video message posted on his social media accounts on Thursday.

Ronaldo bows out as the all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped player in men’s international football history with 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal. He led Portugal to their historic UEFA Euro 2016 triumph and the UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. Ronaldo said he will ‘hand back the number 7 shirt’ after the November international break, adding “Portugal will always be in.”

Portugal estará sempre em mim https://t.co/dnFj51rxmh — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 5, 2026

This is a developing story and will be updated.